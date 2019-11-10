Patriots Want Rob Gronkowski To Return This Season, Deadline Revealed: Report

The New England Patriots want Rob Gronkowski to return this season.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, team owner Robert Kraft expressed his desire for the former tight end to return to the Patriots this season. His plan was to always have Gronkowski back for the stretch run — November, December and the playoffs.

Although there has been no indication that Gronkowski wants to return this season, he can be taken off of the retired/reserve until November 30. If the 30-year-old tight end isn’t brought back before then, he cannot return during the 2019 season.

As explained by Rapoport in the video below.

From @NFLGameDay: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Rob Gronkowski he wants him back for November, December, and the playoffs. But the clock is ticking until the deadline of Nov. 30 (https://t.co/oUhq0cWR3K) pic.twitter.com/XqgegtEAEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

No Indication Gronkowski is Coming Back

Rapoport also states the following in regard to Gronkowski’s potential return.

“Kraft told Gronkowski that he wants him to return for November, December, and a playoff run. If that happened, the team not only would welcome him back but would remain hopeful that it happens. Time is running out for Gronk to make a return. According to the rules, the last day for Gronkowski and the team to agree to grant him an official return to the roster would be Saturday, Nov. 30 — the day before the team’s Week 13 game. Because he’s on the reserve/retired list, if he doesn’t come off it by then, he’s not eligible to play. Gronkowski has not turned in his retirement papers yet, but that is often considered a formality and is not required to remain retired. One person who has recently communicated with Gronkowski said he has shown no signs of coming back to play.”

Rob Gronkowski Advocates For Legalization of CBD

Gronkowski currently works at Fox Sports as an analyst and serves as a spokesperson for a CBD company, advocating for the use of CBD-related products. Gronkowski had recently lobbied for the legalization of CBD products — because he wants to option to return to the NFL.

Considering he regularly uses the product, Gronkowski fears he’ll just end up being suspended, via Stefan Geller of The Boston Herald.

“I don’t want to be banned from playing the sport I love because I’m using a product that anyone can buy right off the shelf at their local pharmacy,” Gronkowski said at a news conference. “I’m not really sure why it’s banned.” “I also want to have the option to get back into the game, and if I’m banned next year I can’t,” Gronkowski said.

Although the Patriots are 8-1, they’re drastically struggling without Gronkowski. The re-addition of Tom Brady‘s security blanket could be the difference of winning a Super Bowl title and not winning on.

The Patriots’ offense currently ranks 15th in total yards and 16th in touchdowns. Their net yards per pass attempt ranks smack dab in the middle at 17th in the league.

New England is currently starting Ben Watson at tight end — who just a few weeks ago was released. Watson is almost 39 years old and has only started due to injuries to starting tight end Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.

