Patriots Star Fires Back at Tony Romo For Scathing Criticism

The New England Patriots may have defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they still left with a chip on their shoulder.

After the Patriots experienced a dose of revenge in their Super Bowl LII rematch with the Eagles, they didn’t leave the game with full satisfaction. That would be because defensive starter Kyle Van Noy made sure to single out former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo for some jabs that he took at the Patriots’ defensive unit during the game.

That would be due to the fact that Romo made sure to mention how the Patriots had a bunch of “no-names” on their defense — which is kind of true. However, Van Noy obviously still took exception to Romo’s comments following the game.

9-1…. keep it movin! Heard we are no names from good ole tony! 🙄🙄Sheeshhhh! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 18, 2019

The Patriots defense continued to carry the team, shutting out the Eagles during the entire second half while holding Philadelphia to 255 yards of total offense.

Patriots Absolute Shut Down Eagles’ Offense

As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports pointed out, the Patriots weren’t just good defensively — they literally shut down the Eagles’ offensive unit to the point where Tom Brady‘s absolutely terrible day meant very little in the grand scheme of things.

“The Patriots had the No. 1 defense in the NFL and fully took advantage of a depleted Eagles offense after spotting them 10 points in the first 17:24. After New England allowed a 16-play, 95-yard drive that took 9:33 off the clock and resulted in a Goedert touchdown, the Patriots held the Eagles to 152 yards and 3.45 yards per play. The Eagles were held to 19 plays for 22 yards in the six possessions after the touchdown, which was enough to allow the Patriots to erase a 10-0 deficit and score 17 unanswered points. The defense held the Eagles to 10 points, 3 of 13 on third down attempts and 3.9 yards per play, while sacking Wentz five times. It’s the top-ranked defense in the league for a reason.”

Brady threw 15 incompletions in the first half alone –the highest of his career — and threw zero touchdowns while throwing for just 216 yards on 47 pass attempts — just 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

With all of that said, Romo didn’t mean any harm by his comments — the Patriots really are a no-name defense. As dominant as they are as a unit, they don’t really have any established standout individual defensive players.

Of the Patriots’ 11 defensive starters, they have just six combined Pro Bowl selections. No individual player has more than two Pro Bowl selections and outside of Stephon Gilmore, no Patriots defender has been named to a Pro Bowl since 2016.

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Tom Brady

Although the Patriots are 9-1, media observers can’t stop criticizing New England. That would be because the offense turned in another woeful display in the team’s victory over the Eagles.

Brady received the brunt of the blame as Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe had no problem taking some jabs at the six-time Super Bowl champion for his performance in Week 11.

“Tom Brady will not be the reason the New England Patriots win another Super Bowl. The defense will be the reason they win that Super Bowl,” Sharpe said. ” … I feel very comfortable in saying Tom Brady is not playing 3 more years. I feel even more devout that Brady is not playing another year past this year in New England.”

While Brady’s performance has certainly been mediocre this season, the Patriots are still 9-1 and hold the best record in the AFC.