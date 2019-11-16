Patriots’ Tom Brady Makes Surprising Comment About Colin Kaepernick

New England Patriots star Tom Brady is in full support of Colin Kaepernick.

As Kaepernick attempts to make his NFL comeback during a workout on Saturday that could be seen by as many as 24 teams — including the Patriots — the 42-year-old veteran is expressing his full-blown support for the former NFL quarterback.

Brady stated the following during his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One.

“I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in and of itself,” Brady told Gray. “To have time off is a challenge, but Colin’s overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough, and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. Despite serving as a starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 until 2016 — he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance and another NFC Championship Game appearance — no NFL team has offered him a contract over the past couple of years.

Brady Expressed Support for Kaepernick Back in 2017

This isn’t the first time that Brady has expressed support for his fellow quarterback. During an interview back in 2017, the veteran quarterback said that Kaepernick is more than qualified to receive another shot in the NFL.

“I sure hope so. I’ve always watched him and admired him. The way that he’s played, he was a great young quarterback, he came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to a Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player and he’s certainly qualified. And I hope he gets a shot.”

The game that Brady is referencing is the one in which Kaepernick threw for 221 yards, four touchdowns and one interception as the Niners defeated the Patriots 41-34 on the road back in 2012.

Over the course of his career, the 32-year-old quarterback went 28-30 as a starter and threw for 70 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He’s 4-2 in the playoffs and had a respectable season for the worst team in the NFL in 2016, having an efficient campaign of 16 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 90.2 quarterback rating.

Belichick Refuses Comment on Kaepernick

Although the Patriots are attending Kaepernick’s workout — showing some bit of interest in the former quarterback — don’t expect head coach Bill Belichick to provide any bulletin board material on the workout.

That would be because Belichick is refusing comment on Kap’s workout. In fact, his entire comment was about focusing on beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

“I don’t really have any comment on that,” Belichick said. “We’re trying to get ready for the Eagles. That’s where my focus is.” “I’m really focused on trying to beat the Eagles,” Belichick said. “That intrigues me a lot right there, is trying to get our team as well prepared as possible to play a good football team that’s playing very well that, obviously we didn’t do very well against the last time we played them in a competitive situation. So, that’s really what I’m focused the most on.”

The Patriots currently have Brady, rookie Jarrett Stidham and veteran Cody Kessler on their roster.

