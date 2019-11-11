Tom Brady Not Over Super Bowl Loss, Hints Patriots Might Call ‘Philly Special’

Tom Brady is still feeling the effects of losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The “mental scar tissue” has been cutting deep for two years.

The Patriots quarterback called into the “The Greg Hill Show” on a Boston radio station Monday morning to discuss his upcoming rematch with the Eagles. Brady talked at length about the fallout from that Super Bowl loss and dealing with the “loud” fans in Philadelphia.

Perhaps jokingly, the future Hall of Famer hinted that the Patriots might have a trick or two up their sleeves. He wants payback for the famed “Philly Special.” When the Boston sports talkers brought up Super Bowl LII, Brady said he still wasn’t over it. It’s a game that haunts his dreams.

“You assume I’m over it? C’mon now,” a laughing Brady told WEEI. “That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game. In a lot of ways, we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year, and we won the Super Bowl in 2018.

“I think everything is a matter of perspective. I think when you play in that game [the Super Bowl] and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all. It’s not the Harlem Globetrotters versus the Washington Generals.”

Will the Patriots Pull Out Their Own Trick Play Sunday?

One of the lasting images from Super Bowl LII remains Tom Brady splitting out wide for a trick play and dropping the pass. The football bounced right through his outstretched fingertips and resulted in some epic memes trolling the Patriots quarterback. Making matters worse, the Eagles ran the exact same play later in the game and turned the trick play into a touchdown.

They ran the play on a 4th-and-1 from the 1-yard-line and it gave the Eagles a 22-12 lead with 34 seconds left in the first half. Afterward, head coach Doug Pederson revealed the play was called the “Philly Special” and it is now considered the most iconic moment in Philadelphia sports history. Thank you, Nick Foles.

On Monday, Brady reminisced about the “Philly Special” and hinted the Patriots might be dusting off their own bag of trick in the rematch.

“Tough play to stop. They executed it well,” Brady told WEEI. “That play will go down in history, just like a lot of those big plays in the Super Bowl have. Good for them.”

When asked if the Patriots might attempt their own version of the “Philly Special” on Sunday, Brady didn’t rule it out.

“I’m not sure if it’ll be in the gameplan this week. We’ll see how it shakes out,” Brady said. “You never know what we have up our sleeve. We’ll have to go into our bag of trick plays and see what we come up with.”

Brady Ranks Philly Among Loudest Stadiums in NFL

There is no denying that Eagles fans are loud and boisterous, especially in big games. To the lesser-educated, more casual followers of the team, they have earned a reputation for being obnoxious.

Tom Brady was asked specifically about the challenges of playing in a hostile environment and put Lincoln Financial Field at the top of his list, right up there with Baltimore and Buffalo. He added that the Patriots were going to have to work extra hard on their “non-verbal communications” this week to prepare.

“They definitely have great, loud fans. It’s a tough place to play,” Brady told WEEI. “It gets to a point where you can’t hear — and that’s a lot of road stadiums — and Philly is one of them. They’re fans. They get the right to say whatever they want. All good.”