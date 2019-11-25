Patriots’ Tom Brady Fires Back at Rob Gronkowski’s Criticism of Him

Tom Brady has finally responded to Rob Gronkowski’s criticism.

Prior to the New England Patriots‘ victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, the former Patriots tight end criticized his former teammate for being too negative following the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Long story short, Gronkowski said he didn’t miss the Patriots’ culture of never having fun.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who completed another rough outing in which he went just 17-for-37 for 190 passing yards versus the Cowboys, defended his emotions following wins.

Via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News:

“We have different challenges that we face and, for me personally, I don’t have one emotion after every game. There’s probably five or 10. The moment you catch me is how I will feel at a particular time and sometimes it takes time to digest things and deal with things. Hopefully we can process those by the time the preparation for the next week starts.”

Brady Gives Credit to Gronkowski For His Upbeat Attitude

While Brady did defend his “negative” emotions following wins — the Patriots are 10-1 this season — he also made sure to give Gronkowski credit for the upbeat attitude he would provide in New England’s locker room following games.

Gronkowski played with Brady for nine seasons from 2010 until 2018.

“I think everyone deals with things differently and I think that was part of having a guy like Gronk in the locker room that was so great was he approached it like he does,” Brady said in the interview. “He always looks at the bright spots in everything. When you have great attitudes like that, it is good to have. He was a great player for us for a long time,” he added.

Brady Stresses Patriots Are Not a Finished Product

The 20-year veteran — who is having a rough season and ranks in the bottom half in every major statistical category for a quarterback — said he still strives to get better every week and that the Patriots remain an unfinished product.

“Like I’ve said, we’re trying to win, and I know things aren’t perfect. We’re just trying to make improvements and see if we can do a little bit better job every week,” Brady said. “When you watch the NFL – we’ve had some late games, we have another late one coming up – but when you watch other teams the reality is no one is a finished product at this point. Every team is beginning to fight for a position and some teams are clearly out of it and there’s a lot of other teams that are battling. Nobody knows how it’s going to shake out.”

While the Patriots have the best record in the AFC and the NFL, it’s clear that their offense is sputtering. They scored just 13 points in the win over the Cowboys and 17 points in the win over the Eagles in the week before. Most of their points scored in the past two weeks were set up by turnovers that either the defensive unit or special teams forced.

The only time the Patriots scored in their Week 12 win over the Cowboys when they didn’t start inside Dallas’ 30-yard-line was a drive that resulted in a field goal. In other words, the Patriots’ offense legitimately scored just three points in the win over the Cowboys.

The Patriots will have another opportunity to show that they’re “improving” when they play at Houston to take on the Texans in a Sunday Night football matchup.