Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Should Sit out 2019-20 Season, Says Analyst

This past week NBA analyst Reggie Miller dropped some news during the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns relating to when Zion Williamson could make his season debut.

“A little birdie whispered in my ear that his rehab is on schedule, and he will definitely be back by mid-December,” said Miller.

The analyst also said the source told him that Williamson’s recovery from the knee injury is on schedule.

The number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was scheduled to miss six to eight weeks following arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported back in October.

Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson underwent arthroscopic surgery for torn meniscus in right knee and will be out 6-to-8 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2019

With Williamson out for almost two months, it has resulted in a bit of a damper being put on his rookie season.

Should Zion Williamson Sit out the 2019-20 Season?

Recently, I spoke with FOX Sports Southwest NBA analyst Cedric Ceballos and he shared that he thinks Zion Williamson should sit out the 2019-20 season. In doing so, he would still be eligible to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2020-21.

“We don’t know the timetable for Zion. I say Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin him and let him go get it next year,” said Ceballos.

If you are unfamiliar with either of those players, Simmons was drafted in 2016 but sat out the 2016-17 season due to injury. He then went on to win the Rookie of the Year award in 2018. As for Blake Griffin, he was drafted in 2009 but sat out the 2009-10 season due to injury and won the award in 2011.

NBA Analyst Hopes to See Williamson This Season

Earlier this season, ESPN NBA Analyst Doris Burke was interviewed by Fanatics View. Burke has a vote when it comes to NBA awards, and she was asked which rookie had in impressed her thus far this season.

“Boy, I have not considered a single award; it’s just we are four or five games in,” said Burke.

“I just can’t wait to see how the season plays out. I’m hopeful you know; I have New Orleans a few times on my schedule a couple of times. I would very much like to see Zion play. But certainly, Kendrick Nunn doing some work down in Miami giving them some much-needed scoring punch. I tell you Pat Riley is the master of finding diamonds in the rough and turning them into something special,” Burke said.

Williamson’s Weight Has Been Concern for Insiders, Ex-Players, and Coach K

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on Williamson’s injury after it was announced on October 18, 2019, before the Pelicans final preseason game against the Knicks. Pierce suggested that Williamson needed to “lose a little bit more weight.”

“I don’t think he’s in the playing shape or the mental shape to play,” said Krzyzewski, courtesy of Forbes.

Basketball analyst Seth Greenberg also addressed Zion’s weight on ESPN’s ‘The Jump,’ as USA TODAY’s For The Win revealed.

“My concern isn’t about his game, my concern is about his body,” said Seth Greenberg.”I mean, you can’t improve unless you’re in shape, and he is not in shape. Whatever his weight is, it’s significantly overweight.”

The Pelicans are currently 6-11 through 17 games and will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

