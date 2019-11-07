Philip Rivers Wife Tiffany Rivers & 9 Kids Form Entire Madden Team

Over the offseason, Philip Rivers and wife, Tiffany Rivers, welcomed their ninth child, Anna Rivers. Anna joins the couple’s sizable group of kids that range from 16 to 3, per USA Today: Halle (16), Caroline (13), Grace (12), Gunner (10), Sarah (8), Peter (7), Rebecca (5) and Clare (3). As one outlet discovered, Rivers’ family can form an entire offense on the Madden video game.

After Anna’s birth, Madden School posted a video on Twitter of a Chargers offense created on Madden using the entire Rivers family.

“Congratulations to Philip Rivers! #Madden20 is the first year we can field an entire offense using just his wife and kids,” Madden School tweeted.

Here is a look at the funny video of Rivers’ kids suited up as members of the Chargers.

The Chargers Quarterback Commutes From San Diego to Los Angeles

When the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, Philip opted to keep his family in San Diego and now regularly makes the crazy commute into Los Angeles. The Chargers quarterback did not want to uproot his family after the team made the decision to move cities.

Philip does not just have an average commute as the Chargers quarterback has a luxury SUV and a driver which allows him to watch game film during the drive. The Chargers signal-caller detailed the ride in a 2018 interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King.

“It averaged about an hour and six minutes in the morning,” Philip noted to NBC Sports. “Maybe 90 minutes at night, you know, when there was more traffic. But that’s okay. Just popped in third-down or red-zone [tape to analyze], and I’m good to go.”

The SUV came with a $200,000 price tag which includes a number of amenities such as a 40-inch television for Philip to watch film, per NBC Sports. Given his $11 million salary, the Chargers quarterback has no problem picking up the tab to ride in style.

Philip & Tiffany Got Married While They Were in College at N.C. State

Philip and Tiffany got married while they were in college at N.C. State and have been together since middle school. Philip has been outspoken about his Christian faith and noted that this has been the focal point of their relationship.

“I think that the center of our marriage and the foundation of our relationship was on Jesus,” Philip explained, per CBN.com. “That is why it’s worked to this point.”

Aside from being a mother, TIffany stays busy with the swimwear company, Hermoza, she recently launched with a friend. Tiffany discussed the inspiration for the company on its website.

“Our family spends the summers on the beautiful white beaches of Florida’s panhandle,” Tiffany said, per Hermoza’s website. “The beach is a place where we can relax, come together, and create memories…Growing up on beaches, I’ve always had a desire to create stylish, well-crafted swimwear that women can feel better wearing. Swimwear should celebrate the femininity of a woman in a sophisticated, elegant, timeless, and effortless way.”