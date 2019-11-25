Lions Ripped Once Again for ‘Bizarre’ Quandre Diggs Trade

History might show the Detroit Lions deal of Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth round pick as one of the worst ever when all is said and done, and veteran NBC Sports writer Peter King certainly sees how that could be the case.

King, after watching Diggs make a quick impact in Seattle, joined others in sharing the opinion that the Lions made a significant error in dealing Diggs away. As he wrote this week, Diggs is one of the more underrated players in the game and it was a strange deal for Detroit to make in the first place, let alone after watching Diggs take off thus far in his new home.

Here’s what King wrote:

“I think, speaking of Detroit, someday I’d like to figure out why they traded one of the game’s most underrated players, safety Quandre Diggs, to Seattle for a fifth-round pick last month. Bizarre trade then, and now. “He helps other players,” Pete Carroll said Sunday after Diggs played a big role in the Seattle win at Philadelphia. “Guys around him play better.”

For his part, Diggs doesn’t seem to mind the scenery change at all whatsoever. After the Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Diggs took to the internet and shared his excitement over his new team’s dominance.

Hard to imagine a player not having the time of his life balling with the 9-2 Seahawks at this point of the season, especially after leaving Detroit, who has a losing record in 2019.

Quandre Diggs Trade Ripped Before

The Lions taking heat for this deal is nothing new. A few weeks back, the team watched as Diggs had a huge debut on Monday Night Football with a key interception.

That led Ted Nguyen to proclaim on Twitter that he was stunned the Seahawks were able to acquire him from Detroit for mere peanuts. Here’s a look at what he said:

Quandre Diggs is really good. The Lions let this guy go for peanuts? Amazing what a rangy safety could do for a single-high defense. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 14, 2019

Peanuts, in this case, ended up being a fifth round pick in the 2019 draft. Still, with depth now thin at safety for Detroit, it looks more than a bit curious that the Lions would deal Diggs, especially given his fit with the Seattle team looking so perfect.

That’s a fact that most people who pay attention to the NFL can agree on.

Quandre Diggs Explains Trade

Diggs himself has a theory of why the Lions traded him, and he believes it has everything to do with who he is. As he explained to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, when Diggs was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks, he believes it had plenty to do with personality, and what he deems as an issue of power and control for the franchise.

Here’s a look at what Diggs said to Birkett about his take on the move a few weeks later:

“There wasn’t one incident that precipitated his trade to the Seattle Seahawks, but former Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs said his strong personality is ultimately what led the Lions to ship him out of town. “I think it was more of just a control thing,” Diggs told the Free Press in a phone interview Thursday to promote Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s recent launch. “Them wanting to control the locker room. Control the locker room, control voices in the locker room.” Diggs said Thursday he holds “no ill will” towards the franchise for the trade, and he expressed love for his former teammates, the city, Lions owner Martha Ford and the team brass that brought him to Detroit, former general manager Martin Mayhew, president Tom Lewand and coach Jim Caldwell. Asked about his relationship with current Lions coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, Diggs said, “It is what it is.”

That sounds like a very icy exit from the team. It’s fair to remember as pointed out that Diggs was a holdover from the previous regime, with former general manager Martin Mayhew drafting him and Jim Caldwell coaching him through his first few years in the league.

Change is going to happen in terms of fan favorites being moved when new coaching staffs take over with a different plan, but the move to deal Diggs seemed odd given his status as a team captain as well as a player the Lions had recently given a contract extension.

Whatever the reason, Diggs has now had his chance to show up on the field and prove how good he is. So far, that’s a test he’s passed in order to perhaps make the Lions trade look a bit worse.

