Raiders Reveal Alternate Jerseys the Team Is Wearing vs. Chargers [LOOK]

It’s the time of year where teams like to switch up their jerseys and while the Oakland Raiders usually don’t wear alternates, they’ve decided to switch things up for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Many teams have a few alternate looks they like to employ throughout the year, but the Raiders always stick with silver and black. Even with the color rush uniforms that they’ll be wearing, the color scheme is still silver and black.

The main difference here is that instead of the white jerseys having all black numbers, the jersey will now have a silver number with a black outline. The other difference is that the team will be wearing white for a home game as they usually wear black. It’s not a big departure from the usual uniforms, but it’s hard to tinker with perfection. The Raiders are synonymous with their color scheme, so there’s almost no chance they’ll ever hit the field with anything other than silver and black. This will actually be the second time they’ve worn these color rush jerseys. The team sported them against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2017 game.

Keys to Victory vs. Chargers

The Chargers may be underperforming this year, but they’ll always present a challenge to the Raiders. Philip Rivers has been absolutely dominant in Oakland and even though he’s getting up there in age, he can still sling it with the best of them. Per Josh Dubow at the Associated Press, Rivers has the second-most wins and touchdown passes at the Coliseum since he entered the NFL in 2006. He’s only behind Derek Carr in both categories.

Since making his NFL debut in 2006, Philip Rivers has the 2nd most wins (9) and 2nd most TD passes (24) of any QB at the Oakland Coliseum. Only Derek Carr has more. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 4, 2019

Based on what we’ve seen from Oakland’s defense through eight games, they probably aren’t going to do much to stop Rivers. It’s going to come down to the offense once again to win this game. The unit has been rolling and is among the league’s best in terms of efficiency. Carr has been on a roll and should continue to play well against a banged-up Chargers defense. They still have a solid pass rush and Joey Bosa is playing at a very high level. Fortunately, it’s looking like the Raiders may have their full offensive line ready to go for the game.

Oakland’s offensive line has shut down the likes of Khalil Mack, Von Miller and J.J. Watt this season. Bosa will be there among the toughest tasks the team has had, but Trent Brown and Kolton Miller have proven to be able to handle themselves. The Raiders will also need a big game from Tyrell Williams. This will be his first game against his old team and he should be wanting to put up big numbers. He hasn’t passed 100 yards since Week 1. He’s had a knack for finding the endzone but isn’t getting many yards.

The Chargers have the 20th ranked run defense in the NFL, so it should be another big day for Josh Jacobs. He’s looking as close to unstoppable as any running back in the NFL. The Raiders are 3-1 when he carries the ball more than 20 times, so they need to feed him early and often.

