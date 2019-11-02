Ed Reed Rips Raiders’ Derek Carr, Suggests Colin Kaepernick Is Better

During Ed Reed’s appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the topic of Colin Kaepernick came up. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been one of the most controversial sports figures of the modern era. Ed Reed believes that he should be on a team and even hinted that he would be a better option than Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“We can bring [Kaepernick] back and he can be successful on a lot of other teams,” said Reed. “I know we offer on [Derek] Carr and Carr’s been looking good, but he’s been trash for a long time.

“I mean, it’s the truth. Football is football, you can’t hide… You know, I could talk about a couple of your analysts over at NFL Network that probably shouldn’t be over there.”

Derek Carr vs. Colin Kaepernick

It’s not a big secret that Carr hasn’t played as well since his 2016 season, but to say “he’s been trash” is a huge overstatement. Also, to say that Kaepernick is better than him is patently ridiculous. His best season came in 2013 when he threw for 3,197 and 21 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. In Carr’s rookie season, he threw for almost the same stat line with 3,270 and 21 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Carr’s highs are significantly higher than Kaepernick’s as the former came third in MVP voting after the 2016 season. Kaepernick has never been close to the award.

That’s not to say that Kaepernick wouldn’t be an improvement over other starting quarterbacks. Yeah, the Miami Dolphins would probably be better off with him than they are with Ryan Fitzpatrick right now. However, Kaepernick is a high-end backup at this point in his career. Controversy aside, Kaepernick could probably start for a team with a weaker quarterback, but that team is not the Oakland Raiders. Carr is currently seventh in the NFL in passer rating and he’s doing it with one of the weaker wide receiver corps in the NFL. According to the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow, Carr has the second-best passer rating over the past six weeks of football.

Derek Carr has a 110.1 passer rating for the #Raiders over the past 6 weeks, ranking second in NFL in that span to Kirk Cousins' 125.1 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 28, 2019

No, Carr is not perfect, but he’s a starting quarterback in NFL and there’s no disputing that. He’s had some ups and downs in 2017 and 2018. He’s finally getting comfortable in Jon Gruden’s offense and it’s showing in his numbers.

Ed Reed Responds

Fresh off of a Hall of Fame induction, the former Baltimore Ravens safety Reed seems to be enjoying the post-football life. If you scan through his Twitter feed, he’s often talking about NFL games or golf. Due to his status as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, he could probably find a job in the broadcast booth or on a sideline easily.

While he may not be directly involved with football currently, he took the time to post a Tweet responding to Raiders fans late on Friday night that involves a quote from a legendary Al Davis quote.

#RaiderNation just win baby. Until then carry on. — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) November 2, 2019

It’s true, the best way Carr can win over the doubters is to just win. It’s been an uneven season for the Raiders, but their schedule is starting to ease up and they could go on a run. That would go a long way in proving the Carr doubters wrong.

