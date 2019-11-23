Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Hilariously Mistaken for Derek Carr’s Son [WATCH]

Hunter Renfrow may be the butt of many jokes, but the rookie definitely belongs in the NFL. While the Oakland Raiders rookie may not look like he plays professional football, he’s currently the second most productive wide receiver on the team and has been Derek Carr’s go-to target on third down. No matter how many big plays he makes, he’s probably going to be made fun of because of how he looks and he knows it. He recently revealed a story about how a security guard thought he was Derek Carr’s son.

Renfrow should definitely still be getting carded when he tries to buy alcohol, but there’s no way he looks young enough to be Carr’s son. He’s actually only five years younger than the quarterback. The wide receiver must’ve shaved before his interaction with the security because he can clearly grow some facial hair.

Hunter Renfrow a Top-10 Receiver Since Week 6, Says PFF

Though he apparently looks like he could still be in elementary school, he certainly doesn’t play like it. He doesn’t exactly light up the stats sheet, but he seems to only know how to make big plays. Pro Football Focus has ranked him as the ninth-best wide receiver in the NFL since Week 6.

Hunter Renfrow's 83.5 overall grade in Week 11 was the highest on the #Raiders offense, with 3 of his 5 receptions moving the chains! Since Week 6, his 82.0 overall grade ranks 9th among all NFL WRs 🔥📈#RaiderNation https://t.co/OTBgNNwn47 pic.twitter.com/UminsnGYHT — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 21, 2019

The most exciting thing is that he seems to get better and more involved in every game. He didn’t do much to start the season but scored the game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions and made big catches against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Clemson Presence in Oakland

Renfrow isn’t the only Clemson Tiger that has made a big impact for the Raiders. Ever since Gareon Conley was traded away, Trayvon Mullen has stepped into a starting role and has been excellent. Fellow Clemson alum and Raiders rookie Clelin Ferrell spoke about Mullen recently.

“Trayvon had to go against Mike Williams,” Ferrell said. “Coach Swinney would stop all of practice and have them go one-on-one. Trayvon was a true freshman and Mike would be out there – you know what I mean – killing him. I ain’t going to lie. He was killing him. But to see the way he would compete with Mike showed me – ‘Ok, this kid wants it. He wants to play.’ He wants to be one of the best and compete at a high level.”

Mike Williams was one of the best college football wide receivers in recent memory, so it makes sense that Mullen would’ve struggled against him. It’s clear that the competition helped prepare him for the NFL, Ferrell also spoke about Renfrow.

“For Hunter, I always saw by how he would route people up in practice. He did that every single day. Just to see how he did that – it was like no one could cover him.”

Considering how everyone talks about how good Renfrow was in college, it’s surprising that he fell to the fifth round in the draft. It’s just a classic case of not judging a book by its cover.

