Did Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Throw Shade at Amari Cooper?

It’s been over a year since the Oakland Raiders traded away Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys and it seems like both teams are better off because of it. Cooper wasn’t completely invested in the Raiders towards the end of his tenure and he’s found new life in Dallas. Oakland drafted Johnathan Abram with the pick they received and they’re happy with him, despite him missing the season with an injury. While Cooper’s time with the Raiders is long in the past, he’s still bemoaned by fans of the team due to how he had the tendency to drop many passes. This has made him a controversial figure among Raider fans and rookie phenom Josh Jacobs may have just added fuel to the fire.

@SGafety on Twitter posted a video of a dirty hit on Cooper and asked the hypothetical question: “If a Bengal were to do this to Josh Jacobs, what do you think the Oakland reaction would be this time?”

Jacobs replied to the tweet and said: “Wouldn’t happen s**** not sweet like that.”

Wouldn’t happen shits not sweet like that — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) November 12, 2019

Now, before we assume he’s throwing shade at Cooper, it’s important to know exactly what Jacobs is saying. It seems like he’s saying that nobody is going to push him around the way that Adam Jones pushed Cooper around. If that is what he’s saying, then it could be implied that Jacobs is saying Cooper is softer than him. The Cowboys wide receiver is very quiet but has never been accused of being soft.

It could be interpreted that Jacobs is, in fact, throwing shade at Cooper. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jacobs didn’t even realize who the player was as it is a quick video. The most likely scenario is that Jacobs is throwing shade, but not directly at Cooper.

Both Jacobs & Cooper Played at Alabama

Another factor that works against the idea that Jacobs is shading Cooper is that they both played college football at Alabama. The two men didn’t play together, but those college ties run deep and it’s doubtful the running back would insult a fellow Crimson Tide. Cooper and Jacobs are two of the most impressive offensive players to come out of Alabama in the last decade.

Amari Cooper Has Shaded the Raiders Before

If anybody on the Raiders dissed Amari Cooper, it would be warranted at this point. The wide receiver has taken a couple of digs towards the Raiders since he was traded and nobody on the team has retaliated yet. Cooper wasn’t a fit in Oakland. He clearly was checked out in his final season and he wasn’t working in Jon Gruden’s offense.

He’s thriving in Dallas now and that could lead to him getting a big payday, but the Raiders made the right call to trade him. Cooper did have some productive years in silver and black. Derek Carr and he got off to a great start together. However, Cooper is a textbook example of how a change of scenery can turn a career around.

