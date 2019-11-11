Raiders’ Richie Incognito Puts NFL on Notice [LOOK]

There probably isn’t a player in the NFL who more embodies the Oakland Raiders image more than Richie Incognito. The only player who comes close is Vontaze Burfict, but he’s suspended for the season. Incognito has consistently been one of the most controversial players in the NFL. He’s been suspended for on-field and off-field issues. He’s become infamous for his aggressive play, but it’s a role that he relishes in. He took to Twitter to put the NFL on notice.

On my way to beat up your favorite player! 💪🏼 #JustWinBaby pic.twitter.com/Y8Kzih582Z — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) November 9, 2019

He also retweeted a video that a fan-made that suggested he beats up defensive players.

Incognito may have recently retired, but he’s playing at an extremely high level. According to ESPN, he’s fifth in the NFL in Pass Block Win Rate. He may be 36-years old, but he hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down.

Could Incognito Make All-Pro Team?

Though he’s made it to the pro bowl on four occasions, Incognito has yet to make an All-Pro team. There are some very strong offensive guards in the NFL, so that’s most likely the reason he hasn’t received the honor. He’ll still have a tough time this year with players like Quenton Nelson and Joel Bitonio still around. There’s also the political aspect of it. Incognito isn’t exactly the most popular player in the NFL. If a player is playing at a close enough level to Incognito, the Associated Press may be more likely to give the other player the edge because of his past.

A pro bowl for the offensive lineman seems likely. He’s consistently been dominating defensive linemen all season and has been a big reason why Josh Jacobs is a favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Raiders Players Celebrate Chiefs Loss

In one of the most thrilling games of the week, the Tennessee Titans were able to take down the Kansas City Chiefs with a game-ending field goal block. The Chiefs were supposed to be the premier AFC team this season, but that hasn’t happened thanks to a mediocre defense. They now sit at 6-4 and only have a 0.5 game lead over the Raiders for the AFC West crown. A couple of Raiders players celebrated their defeat.

Let’s gooooo❗️ — Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) November 10, 2019

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West for the last three seasons and it didn’t seem like that would change in 2019. However, their defense just can’t seem to pull it together and give Patrick Mahomes much help. The Raiders are now very much in control of their own destiny. With two games against bad teams coming up, Oakland could be 7-4 heading into their December 1st matchup with Kansas City. That game now becomes very interesting as it could be what decides which team wins the AFC West.

It needs to be mentioned that almost everything went right for the Raiders’ Wild Card aspirations, also. The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills both lost, which puts Oakland in a better spot if they can’t pull off the AFC West title. The only snag was that the Pittsburgh Steelers won, so they currently hold the last Wild Card spot. The only thing the Raiders can do is keep winning.

