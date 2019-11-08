Raiders Sign Former Redskins, Cardinals Safety: Report

It was reported last week by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Oakland Raiders brought in former Arizona Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger for a workout and now they’ve finally decided to sign him on, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. Swearinger would’ve originally filled a role as a depth player, but they may be signing him out of necessity now.

The #Raiders are signing free agent safety D.J. Swearinger, according to league sources. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 8, 2019

The veteran safety has started 70 games over his career and has shown that he can create turnovers. He’s caught at least three interceptions each season over the last three years. The Raiders will be the fifth team he’s been apart of over his seven-year career. He hasn’t played a game since Week 4 of this season but could be thrust into a starting role for Oakland’s Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an injury.

Karl Joseph Injury Could Keep Him Out

The Raiders deciding to pull the trigger on Swearinger could mean that Karl Joseph is going to miss some time. The team’s starting safety hurt himself after he caught the game-winning interception against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Tafur also reported that he’s hearing the injury isn’t good.

Nothing definitive on Karl Joseph’s foot injury yet, but was told that it’s pretty bad. https://t.co/vqliZuSJMi — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 8, 2019

