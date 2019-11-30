Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder Evaluating Future of Bruce Allen, Front Office

There appears to be some turmoil in the Washington Redskins front office…again.

During the Saturday morning edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo shared his findings that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is considering making serious changes to the team’s leadership, including long-time president Bruce Allen.

From @gmfb: For the first time, sources say #Redskins owner Dan Snyder is truly evaluating team president Bruce Allen’s status with the team. Something to watch as we draw closer to the end of a disappointing season. pic.twitter.com/IvKM2PPN5M — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2019

“I really do believe, based on all of the conversations I’ve had with sources, that everything is up for evaluation in Washington after this season,” said Garafolo. “Dan Snyder understands that something needs to change, something drastic needs to change. For the first time, I’m really feeling like they’re evaluating Bruce Allen’s role with the team.”

According to NBC Sports Washington reporter JP Finlay, sources close to the situation confirmed Garafolo’s report and “added that never in Allen’s tenure in Washington has his grip seemed less firm over the organization.”

Finlay later tweeted that despite the noise currently surrounding the team, a strong on-field finish to the 2019 season could be enough for Allen to stick around.

I’ll also say this – Bruce Allen has ridden out tough storms in Ashburn. Repeatedly. He’s smart and shrewd. If the Redskins can win a few games down the stretch and Dwayne Haskins shows real progress, he might ride this out too. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 30, 2019

Allen has overseen team operations dating back to 2009.

This story is developing.

