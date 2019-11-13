Retired NFL QB Piles on the Praise for Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is receiving some much-deserved praise from one of the greatest play the game. Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame gunslinger Kurt Warner had some noble praises for the NFL’s reigning MVP on Tuesday.

What @PatrickMahomes does mentally, sneaky physically, creating throws, understanding spacing & w/ his ridiculous arm talent is so phenomenal I might argue hes most complete QB we’ve ever seen… I know it’s early, I know weve had some amazing QBs & I don’t say this flippantly! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 12, 2019

There’s been no shortage of praise for Mahomes, who is in his second full year as the Chiefs’ starting QB. However, it’s the timing of Warner’s accolades that are so poignant.

Number 15 Is a Record-Breaking Machine

He’s only 24 years old, but Mahomes has already broken many longstanding records some veteran play callers haven’t even come close to touching. Most recently, the Texas native became the fastest player to reach 7,500 passing yards, taking just 24 games to do so.

Who previously held that record in the league? Kurt Warner, accomplishing that feat in 27 contests. Even though Kansas City fell to the Tennessee Titans 35-32 on Sunday, Mahomes marked his 16th game with at least 300 passing yards, which breaks another record previously held by Warner for an athlete in his first 25 games.

You can also credit Mahomes for being the first player to have the most passing touchdowns through 25 career games with 68, breaking retired quarterback Dan Marino’s record of 65. Should he continue to ball out for the remaining matches this campaign, Mahomes could also set an all-time NFL single-season passing yards record.

So far, Mahomes has thrown for 2,626 passing yards (6th in the league), 18 touchdowns (3rd) and one interception, which makes him tied for first place.

Mahomes Remaining Hopeful in the Midst of Adversity

Two arguably shock defeats on the season have caused some to question whether the Chiefs are serious about reaching the Super Bowl and of course, if head coach Andy Reid is the man who can make that dream a reality. No matter how the season ends, fans can take solace in knowing they have a quarterback serious about improving his team’s performance.

Mahomes exhibited true leadership qualities when he posted encouraging words for all of Chiefs Kingdom following Sunday’s disappointing loss, thanking supporters for sticking by his side whether the back-to-back AFC West champions win or lose.

Head up #ChiefsKingdom we have to be better and we will be. Thank y’all for the support me and my brothers will grow from this! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 11, 2019

Mahomes followed up those remarks with another supportive message, this time directed at offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, who confirmed his season is over after suffering a knee injury against the Titans.

Can’t wait to watch the comeback 💪🏽🔥 https://t.co/UlauGjMUCc — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 12, 2019

There’s still quite a bit of the work the Chiefs have to do to get ready for the playoffs, which includes making sure both the offense and defense are not only healthy, but playing to their potential. The Chiefs are in Mexico City for a contentious matchup against AFC West opponents the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Even though Kansas City still retain their post as top of the division, the Oakland Raiders are within reach to steal a third straight title from one of their biggest rivals.