Rob Gronkowski Trolls Cowboys & Jerry Jones While Praising Patriots

Rob Gronkowski out here roasting Jerry Jones and the Dallas #Cowboys… 👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/T90p8vFcO1 — Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) November 24, 2019

Rob Gronkowski did not hold back when asked about who had the advantage between the Cowboys and Patriots. The former NFL tight end explained why the Patriots are so good in challenging weather conditions.

“It’s advantage Patriots any time there’s [poor] weather,” Gronkowski noted on the Fox halftime show. “You want to know why? The Patriots practice in any conditions. If it’s rain. If it’s snow. If it’s 100 degrees. If it’s four degrees. It does not matter, Coach Belichick is making you go to the practice field and he’s making you show up on time even if there is a blizzard at 7 a.m.”

Gronkowski did not stop by praising the Patriots as the Pro Bowl tight end threw shade at the Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. Gronkowski noted the Cowboys are not used to practicing in adverse weather conditions like the Patriots.

“Let me tell you this, if there is a little rain in Dallas,” Gronkowski continued. “A little snow in Dallas, Jerry Jones comes down and says, ‘Oh, do you guys want to practice in the bubble today?’ That’s why its advantage Patriots, and that’s why they’re kicking butt today.”

Gronkowski may have thrown shade at the Cowboys but the game was just 10-6 at halftim in an ugly marquee matchup. Gronkowski’s comments were met with laughter by Michael Strahan and the rest of the Fox crew.

Gronkowski Ruled Out an NFL Comeback in 2019

After months of speculation that Gronkowski could make a comeback this season, the former tight end ruled out joining the Patriots this season. Gronkowski did leave the door to a potential return in 2020.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,'” Gronkowski told ESPN. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.”

Gronkowski Admitted That the Patriots Are Missing Him on the Field

Gronkowski rumors continued to gain steam given the retirement paperwork from the Patriots had not officially been filed. Gronkowski squashed those rumors as he announced plans for his Super Bowl party. Gronkowski did admit the team was missing a top tight end like himself.

“The defense is just tremendous, the way they’re coming together with the veteran leadership they have there, and the skill set they have with the offense, they’re finding ways to make it work like they’ve always done, putting guys in the right situation to make plays,” Gronkowski said, per ESPN. “But man, they’re missing some guy who is 6-6, 260 [pounds]. They’re missing that guy, for sure.”