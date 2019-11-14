Rockets’ Russell Westbrook Rips Patrick Beverley for ‘Just Running Around’

It’s clear that Russell Westbrook is not impressed with Patrick Beverley. Westbrook ripped Beverley on Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 102-93.

“Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense,” Westbrook said after the game. “He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

James Harden, who was guarded by Beverley most of the night, went off for 47 points in the win. Beverley has been recognized for his defensive prowess in the past and was named to the NBA All-Defensive team in 2016-17 and 2013-14.

“For people like me, I play hard every night as well as he does and that’s a part of the game, you play hard,” Westbrook added. “There’s nothing else to it. But that doesn’t make a great, I mean sometimes he does a good job, but tonight James took advantage of him and got what he wanted.”

As a team, the Rockets only shot 38.3-percent from the floor in the win over the Clippers. However, Harden was on fire, going 7-for-13 from three-point range and posted his second-highest scoring output of the year. Harden scored a season-high 59 points back on Halloween night in a 159-158 win over the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook Lashes Out

This isn’t the first time the fiery guard has been brutally honest with the media. In April 2018, he criticized Utah Jazz fans for being “disrespectful” during the playoffs while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I didn’t confront fans; fans confronted me,” Westbrook said. “Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players here with these fans. It’s truly disrespectful. Talk about your families, your kids. It’s truly disrespectful to the game, man.”

During that same press conference, Westbrook also asked the league to look into the verbal abuse that the players endure in Salt Lake City.

“I think it’s something that needs to be brought up,” Westbrook said. “I’m tired of just going out and playing, then the fans saying whatever the hell they want to say. I’m not with that. If I was on the street, they wouldn’t just come up to me and say anything crazy, because I don’t play that (expletive). So, to disrespect me and do whatever they want to do needs to be put to a stop, especially here in Utah.”

