Saints vs Buccaneers: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The New Orleans Saints (7-2) will head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to play the Buccaneers (3-6) Sunday. The Saints are sitting on top of the NFC South, and the Buccaneers are third in the division.

When these two teams met in Week 5, the Saints won at home, 31-24, but Drew Brees was out with an injured thumb in that game. Who has the edge this time around? Here’s a breakdown of both teams followed by trends and our prediction:

Saints

The Saints are coming off one of their most ugly loss of the season, a 26-9 loss to the Falcons at home. Quarterback Drew Brees is 1-1 since he has returned from his thumb injury, and while he threw for 287 yards against the Falcons last week, he also didn’t throw a touchdown pass. With star running back Alvin Kamara also back at full-strength in the lineup, Brees could lean on Kamara more in the passing game than he has in recent weeks.

On the other side of the ball, New Orleans has been playing great defense this season, giving up just over 316 total yards a game. They will be without starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore, however, who is out with an injured thumb, so the Saints will have a very tall task keeping Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans in check. New Orleans will likely do what they’ve been doing much of the season: rely on Cam Jordan and the defensive line to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is coming off a 30-27 win against the Arizona Cardinals, and they’re looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Quarterback Jameis Winston went 30-48 for 358 yards and a touchdown and managed to avoid throwing any of the interceptions that have been game-killers for him in the past. He’ll need to protect the ball against a fierce Saints defensive line–but he’ll have chances to exploit a Saints secondary that is allowing over 225 yards a game through the air.

On defense, the Bucs have been the NFL’s best rushing defense, giving up just 77.8 yards a game. Their secondary has been their weakness, however–they’re allowing almost 300 yards through the air per game, so like Winston, Brees will get his chances.

Saints vs Bucs: Trends, Pick and Prediction

Spread: Tampa Bay +5.5

Over/Under: 49.5 points

Odds Shark currently has the Saints winning by a projected score of 27-20, with the Saints covering the spread and the point total being under 49.5 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

* New Orleans is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

* The total has gone UNDER in 12 of New Orleans’ last 18 games.

* The Saints are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

* New Orleans is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.

* Tampa Bay is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games.

* Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games against New Orleans.

We think the Saints will pull this one out on the road, but it should be a close game, so we like the Bucs with the points. Defense will likely dominate this one, so we’re with Odds Shark on the under projection.

Final Prediction: Saints 21, Buccaneers 17

