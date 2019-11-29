Saints Playoff Picture Week 13: Latest Odds to Win Division, Super Bowl

The New Orleans Saints are in control of their own playoff destiny right now. They need to take care of business Thanksgiving night against divisional rival Atlanta Falcons, and if they can win in Atlanta, it will certainly help their chances of getting a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Saints took a 16-9 lead into halftime, and they managed to increase their lead to 20-9 later in the third quarter, making it 23-9 in the fourth. A win against the Falcons would guarantee the Saints their third NFC South championship in a row.

New Orleans would also get first-round home field advantage in the playoffs with a win over the Falcons, so there’s a good deal at stake for Drew Brees and company on Turkey Day. Here’s a look at the Saints updated playoff outlook and Super Bowl odds:

*Note: all playoff percentages and data are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current NFC Playoff Standings

As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) currently hold the top spot in the NFC, and the Saints hold the #2 slot. The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (8-3) are the division’s third seed, and the Dallas Cowboys (6-6), who also played (and lost) on Thanksgiving, are the current fourth seed, although that will change if the Philadelphia Eagles win this Sunday.

The NFC’s two Wild Card spots are currently held by the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) and the Seattle Seahawks, who, at 9-2, may be the best team in the NFC, but they sit a full game behind the dominant 49ers in the NFC West.

The Saints will host the 49ers in a huge NFC showdown Week 14, and the winner of that game will be the number one seed in the conference. New Orleans will also play the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers after the big matchup against San Francisco, so their remaining schedule will certainly test them.

New Orleans currently have a 32% chance to be the #1 seed in the NFC, a 28% chance of being the #2 seed, a 39% chance of being the #3 seed in the division, and a less than 1% chance of falling any lower than that, so New Orleans is sitting pretty at the moment. But what are the team’s Super Bowl chances?

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

Per Playoff Status, the Saints have a 12% chance of winning the Super Bowl and a 24% chance of making it to the big game. They also have a 49% chance of going to the NFC Championship, which makes next week’s matchup against San Francisco all the more intriguing.

Right now, the odds favor New Orleans hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs, but that could change in the coming weeks, of course.

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears Playoff Odds: Latest Update After Bears Thanksgiving Win