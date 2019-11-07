Seahawks Open as Big Underdog vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks square off with the San Francisco 49ers in the biggest game so far this season for both teams. The 49ers open as a six-point favorite in the point spread and the total is set at 47, per OddsShark.

San Francisco heads into the NFC West matchup with a two-game lead over Seattle in the division. The Niners have also had a better record against the spread at 5-3, while the Seahawks are 4-5 in Vegas so far this season.

The 49ers have already made good use of new wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders who the team acquired from the Broncos prior to the trade deadline. Sanders praised 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during an interview on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“Kyle Shanahan, from a play-calling standpoint, is definitely one of the best offensive-minded guys that I’ve been around,” Sanders said, per NBC Sports. “… [Just] how he dials it up in terms of predicting the coverage and predicting what the defense is going to do to be able to get guys open. I’ve just gotta go out and do my job when the play is called, and I’m thankful that Jimmy [Garoppolo] trusts in me and Kyle trusts in me to go out and make those plays, even though it was my second game with that organization.”

Both the Seahawks & 49ers Are Among the 10 NFL Teams With the Easiest Schedule So Far This Season

The 49ers and Seahawks have a combined record of 15-2 (.882 win pct) entering Monday Night Football in Week 10. That will be the 3rd-best combined win pct in Week 10 or later in Monday Night Football history. pic.twitter.com/PSIWiVEc6K — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2019

Neither the Seahawks or 49ers have had a particularly difficult schedule nine weeks into the season. San Francisco is a perfect 8-0, but critics will point out they have had the fifth-easiest schedule so far this season. Things get much more difficult for the 49ers with upcoming matchups against the Packers, Ravens, Saints, Rams and two games against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have had a slightly more difficult slate which ranks as the ninth easiest schedule among NFL teams. Seattle has sustained two home losses against the Saints and Ravens, the two best teams the Seahawks have played so far this season. The Seahawks also have difficult upcoming matchups against the Eagles, Vikings, Rams, Panthers and two games against the 49ers.

The race for the NFC West is sure to be fun to watch during the second half of the season. The Rams are also within striking distance of both teams and have matchups against each team to try to narrow the gap.

Richard Sherman Squares Off Against His Former Team

The @Seahawks re-enacted Richard Sherman's "Swat Heard Around the World" from their 2013 NFC Championship against the 49ers. 👀 (top via @pastapadre) pic.twitter.com/R9g3yscsof — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 2, 2018

Aside from the division race, one of the interesting subplots of the matchup is Richard Sherman taking on his former team. Since being released by the Seahawks, Sherman has been vocal about his criticism of the franchise. Prior to the Seahawks-49ers game last season, Sherman threw shade at Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Yeah, I’ve also seen him throw five picks in a game,” Sherman said, per the Tacoma News Tribune. “So you’ve seen what he’s capable of on both side of it. You understand that he can be defended, so you go out there and give your team your best shot.”