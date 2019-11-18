Sports Analysts Disagree About How Kaepernick Handled His NFL Workout

The NFL and Colin Kaepernick created a lot of buzz when it was announced that the former quarterback would be given the opportunity to workout and showcase his talents in front of league representatives. The goal was to give Kap the possibility of potentially signing with a team. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2017 when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. This decision was made after he received a lot of backlash for his choice to kneel instead of stand during the national anthem as protest against racial injustice and systematic oppression in the country. Since then, Kaepernick has not been successful in signing with another team.

Kap whose workout was reportedly scheduled per Sports Illustrated, for this past Saturday at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch at 3 p.m. ET, sent the media and league into a frenzy when he decided to change the venue with last minute notice. Kaepernick moved the workout to Charles Drew High School outside of Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET because the NFL denied his request to allow in media.

Before the last minute venue change, ESPN reported that 25 teams were to be in attendance. After Kaepernick’s decision, only eight of the 25 teams showed up. Not only did Kap lose team attendance but he also gained some skeptics. This morning, sports analysts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman discussed their opposing view points regarding Kaepernick’s motives on ESPN’s First Take.

Stephen A. Smith’s View on Kaepernick’s Workout

Stephen A. Smith was not at all happy with Kaepernick’s behavior at his NFL planned workout on Saturday. Smith who was outraged about the last minute venue change took to his personal twitter account to express his disappointment.

He said, “see, he doesn’t want to play, he wants to be a martyr. But, guess what? It ain’t working this time. All of us believed Colin Kaepernick would have showed out and if he would have showed out I’m here to tell you he would have had a job inside of two weeks, but it didn’t happen, because he didn’t show.”

Smith wasn’t done expressing his thoughts. This morning he revealed more on ESPN’s First Take. He said, “the fact that he didn’t show up eradicates his points all together.” He continued to say, “at the end of the day you had the opportunity to show up for a workout, oh and by the way you showed up in a Kunta Kinte shirt, that’s what you did for owners that you want to play for.”

Max Kellerman’s Opposing View

Sports analyst Max Kellerman didn’t agree with Smith at all and took the time to address his comments. Kellerman’s opposing views were centered around the fact that he agreed with Kap in wanting cameras and media present. This way, the NFL couldn’t have complete control of the narrative and the former quarterback could create transparency. Kellerman also doesn’t think Kaepernick owes the NFL anything and said, “is he supposed to be oh so thankful for the opportunity when he’s been denied his right to work?”

Not only did Kellerman express his thoughts on the venue change but he also addressed Smith’s comments about Kap’s Kunta Kinte shirt.

“Who cares if he’s wearing a Kunta Kinte t-shirt. Is our original sin in this country slavery, yes or no? Is that the reason that 31 out of the 32 owners are white, yes or no? Because of the power structure, yes or no? Yes, of course it is. That’s the very thing that’s related to the reason that Kaepernick was protesting in the first place, so who cares if he shows up in a Kunta Kinte t-shirt.”

Though both Smith and Kellerman bring up valid points, the decision is not in their hands. The ball is in the NFL’s court and it is up to their discretion whether or not to sign the free agent quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.