Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 25

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the New England Patriots narrowly getting by the Dallas Cowboys in a battle of division winners.

We’ll also take a look at an odd NFL record that was set when a 347-pound defensive tackle caught a touchdown pass and the San Francisco 49ers are back on top after they trounced the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

A little bit of everything as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday.

WIN’S A WIN: Patriots’ Top-Ranked Defense Leads Way in Ugly 13-9 Win Over Cowboys

The New England Patriots’ defense of 2019 is like the U.S. Postal Service – it shows up week in and week out through all conditions.

The Patriots, backed by the NFL’s top-ranked defense, edged past the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, 13-9, through poor weather conditions in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday.

The Cowboys’ No. 1-ranked offense was held without a touchdown for the first time this season, as the Patriots won their 18th consecutive regular-season game at home.

The Patriots’ smothering defense held Dak Prescott and the red-hot Cowboys’ offense to 2-for-13 on third down plays.

One of the top defensive corners in the game, the Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, blanketed the Cowboys’ top target, Amari Cooper, all afternoon and held him without a single catch.

The turning point of the game came late in the first quarter when the Patriots’ Matthew Slater blocked a Cowboys’ punt, which gave the ball to New England at the Dallas 12-yard-line.

Patriots QB Tom Brady would then capitalize and throw the game’s lone TD to wide receiver N’Keal Harry for the rookie’s first career score.

With the win, the Patriots have secured their remarkable 17th consecutive season with 10-plus wins – a new NFL record.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Buccaneers 347-Pound Defensive Tackle Makes NFL History With Touchdown

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 VITA VEA HAS HAULED IN HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/UXlButlO9H — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 24, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea accomplished some odd history on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the record books and the scale.

The 347-pound Vea caught a one-yard touchdown late in the second quarter of the Buccaneers’ 35-22 win, making him the heaviest player in NFL history to score an offensive TD.

The record had previously belonged to Dontari Poe, who was listed at 346 pounds when he had a one-yard rushing TD for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015.

Dontari Poe weighs 346 lbs & is now, officially: The heaviest player to ever score an offensive touchdown. #KCvsSD https://t.co/ZXBYiqCVT2 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2015

Stats – you’ve got to love them.

NFL Week 12 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 12 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 35 ATLANTA FALCONS 22 DENVER BRONCOS 3 BUFFALO BILLS 20 CHICAGO BEARS 19 NEW YORK GIANTS 14 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 16 CINCINNATI BENGALS 10 CLEVELAND BROWNS 41 MIAMI DOLPHINS 24 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 34 CAROLINA PANTHERS 31 NEW YORK JETS 34 OAKLAND RAIDERS 3 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 17 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 9 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 19 DETROIT LIONS 16 TENNESSEE TITANS 42 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 20 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 13 DALLAS COWBOYS 9 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 37 GREEN BAY PACKERS 8

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take their six-game winning streak into Los Angeles to match-up with a Rams team who is desperate for a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff race.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

