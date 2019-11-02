Sterling Shepard Fantasy: Start or Sit Giants WR in Week 9?

The New York Giants passing attack showed their first sign of life a week ago since Daniel Jones’ inaugural start all the way back in Week 3. Jones’ 322 passing yards vs. the Lions in Week 7 broke what was a three-game streak of averaging less than 190 passing yards per game by the quarterback.

With the Giants offense already seemingly trending upwards heading into a Monday night showdown with the division rival Dallas Cowboys, the G-Men got some news this week that may put their unit over the top. Slot-Mayven Sterling Shepard has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the team’s starting lineup this week.

Will Shepard regain his WR1 role within the Giants offense? Or will the presence of Golden Tate, whose skill set is a near mirror image of his own, deteriorate the wideout’s once-promising fantasy outlook? Let’s discuss.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Sterling Shepard’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sterling Shepard will make his return to the playing field on Monday Night Football vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The game will mark the first appearance for New York’s leading receiver since Week 5, as he has been working his way back from his second concussion of the season. Shepard’s availability this week will be a welcomed addition to fantasy owners’ lineups, as the former Oklahoma Sooner was developing into a PPR WR1 in fantasy prior to his injury.

Shepard saw nine targets in each game from Week 3 through Week 5. Over that three-game span, the wideout averaged six-plus receptions and 75 receiving yards. Those numbers helped Shepard accumulate a per game average of 17.9 fantasy points, good enough to place him just on the outskirts of a bonafide WR1 in fantasy over that time. Shepard ranked as the 13th highest scoring player at his position over those three weeks, outscoring superstar wideouts such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins.

However, some fantasy owners may be concerned that Shepard might not see the same usage in his return to the team’s lineup. That sentiment is certainly understandable, considering fellow Giants wideout Golden Tate has essentially manned Shepard’s role within the offense and has produced a similar output in his absence. In fact, an argument could be made that Tate has performed even better than Shepard. Tate is the ninth-highest scoring fantasy wideout since Shepard went down with injury.

To make matters worse, Shepard will have to face off with a stingy Dallas secondary this week. The Cowboys allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season, surrendering a lone receiving touchdown to a receiver since Week 2.

Yet, it is worth noting that in the Giants-Cowboys matchup back in Week 1, Shepard saw seven targets come his way, hauling in six of them on his way to a double-digit point fantasy performance. Plus, if you could pick at one slight fault in the Dallas secondary it would be their ability to defend the slot receiver. The Cowboys allowed Jamison Crowder, a receiver who accumulates much of his production in a similar fashion to that of Shepard, to catch six receptions and nearly eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark.

Opposing offenses have made it a priority to feature their slot receivers when facing off with the Cowboys. Opponents have opted to avoid Byron Jones and instead attack Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown (questionable to play on Monday), their nickel and dime defensive backs, both of whom own a PFF grade in the 60s this year.

Should You Start or Sit Sterling Shepard in Week 9?

Sterling Shepard is as safe a PPR play as there is in this league. While he may not wow you with extravagant numbers, he’s as steady as they come. Don’t let the presence of Tate scare you away from starting Shepard this week. If anything, having another wideout that the defense must account for will only help his production.

Slot receivers average an impressive 6.9 targets per game when facing the Cowboys in 2019. Shepard has averaged 8.5 targets in his four games this season. Shepard is a low-end WR2 to a mid WR3 on Monday night.

READ NEXT: James Conner Doubtful: Jaylen Samuels Start or Sit in Week 9?