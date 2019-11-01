Tarania Clarke: Jamaican Soccer Player Killed in Stabbing

Tarania Clarke, the Jamaican female soccer star, was stabbed to death on October 31 in Kingston. Clarke, who also went by the nickname “Plum-Plum,” was 20 years old. She was killed a few days after her birthday. A suspect is in custody, police in Jamaica have said.

The Associated Press reports that Clarke was in a fight with another woman over a cellphone when she was stabbed. The suspect in the stabbing has not been named. The Jamaica Gleaner has referred to the suspect as one of Clarke’s friends in their reporting on the tragedy.

Clarke played as a midfielder and defender for Jamaica’s national team, known as the Reggae Girlz, according to her official national profile.

A statement from the police in Jamaica said that the stabbing occurred at around 8:50 p.m. local time in the Half-Way Treen neighborhood of Kingston.

Clarke played her club soccer for Waterhouse FC. She made her debut for the Reggae Girlz in a 12-1 win over Cuba in an Olympic qualifier in September 2019. Clarke also scored in the came. Clarke had also represented her country in the Pan Am Games in Peru as well as playing for Jamaica in a pre-World Cup game against Nottingham Forest in England.

The Jamaican Football Federation president Michael Ricketts said in a statement, via the BBC, “The JFF is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of young Ms Clarke – someone who would have shown so much promise, not just as a player but as a person. I must use this opportunity to personally, and certainly on behalf of the JFF, extend my most profound condolences to the immediate family members and friends of Ms Clarke, her school family at Excelsior and, of course, her club Waterhouse. The JFF must give as much support as we can during this time of bereavement to her mother and close friends.”

While the JFF Women’s Football Committee chairperson Elaine Walker-Brown said of Clarke, “Honestly, this one hits me, this one hits me hard.”

A separate statement from the Jamaican Football Federation read, “In the year when our senior Reggae Girlz participated in the FIFA Women’ s World Cup and the nation celebrated, the country must now mourn the tragic passing of one of its most talented local-based players, Tarania ‘Plum Plum’ Clarke who was stabbed to death on Thursday night.”

The JFF mourns the loss of Tarania Clarke who was injured and sadly passed away last night having succumbed to her injuries.#ReggaeGirlz Tarania ‘Plum Plum’ Clarke, Captain of Waterhouse FC, scored on debut for the Senior Reggae Girlz on September 30 in the 12-1 win over Cuba. pic.twitter.com/uA8EbiBFXh — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) November 1, 2019

Clarke had graduated from Excelsior High School in Kingston in 2018, where she was the captain of the school’s female soccer team. Clarke’s high school coach Xavier Gilbert told Sports Max after hearing of her tragic passing, “We were very close. She was captain for the last three years and was a wonderful leader, a wonderful person… It hurts right now. It’s really sad. She did not deserve this. This really rough right now.” Gilbert added that Clarke was due to attend Daytona University in Florida in January 2020 and was in the final stages of completing her paperwork for the move.

