Temple vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

It has been a dream season thus far for Cincinnati. The Bearcats enter Saturday’s matchup against Temple with an unblemished conference record and their only loss came at the hands of arguably the best team in the country, Ohio State. The cherry on top for Cincinnati would be a win over the Cherry and White, which would clinch a berth in the AAC Championship Game. The Owls have been a tough out in this matchup, winning four straight over the Bearcats. Temple has already beaten a ranked team this year, knocking off Memphis at home last month. Cincinnati has won eight straight games overall since falling to the Buckeyes 42-0 back on September 7.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between AAC rivals.

Temple at Cincinnati Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Cincinnati -10.5

Total: 45

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at a Cincinnati -9.5 and has been bet up slightly to Cincinnati -10 or 10.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action favors the road team with the Owls getting 65% of the bets and 69% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 46 and has been bet down slightly to 45.5 and even 45 at some books with 62% of the bets on the over and 97% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Temple is 6-4 ATS this season

Cincinnati is 6-4 ATS this season

Under is 7-3 in Temple games this season

Over is 6-4 in Cincinnati games this season

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS at home this season

Under is 5-0 in Cincinnati home games this season

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This game should be a slugfest. Both teams rely on their defense and rank inside the top 50 nationally in points allowed. I think the Bearcats offense has shown me a little more this season than the Owls have on that side of the ball. Desmond Ridder has grown up a lot in year two as the starter. The sophomore seems to make a play when the Bearcats need him most, like leading his team to a 20-17 win over USF on the road last week despite trailing 10-0 at halftime and 17-7 in the third quarter. The Bearcats have also been great on the ground and rank 20th in FBS with 202.2 rushing yards per game. Michael Warren II had 134 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win over USF, and has recorded six touchdowns over his last three games. My main concern for Temple here is how they plan on putting points on the board. The Owls have not eclipsed the 30-point mark since a season-opening win against Bucknell and will be facing their stiffest defensive test of the year. I expect Cincinnati to grind this game out and lock down a spot in the conference title game. Swallow the points.

PICK: Cincinnati -10.5 (-110)

