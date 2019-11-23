Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Saturday’s battle between Tennessee and Missouri features two teams heading in opposite directions. The Volunteers are surging and have won three straight and need one victory in their final two games to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Tigers started the season 5-1 but have since dropped four in a row and are in danger of possibly missing out on a bowl bid. Despite the slide, Missouri still has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, ranking 9th overall and 6th against the pass. When healthy, Kelly Bryant has been effective under center for Missouri throwing for 2,049 yards with 14 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The Clemson transfer was forced to miss some time with a knee injury this season but seems to be back to 100%. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been better of late and has not thrown a second-half interception in his last five games.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between SEC rivals.

Tennessee at Missouri Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)

TV: SEC

Spread: Missouri -3.5

Total: 45.5

Line Movement

This line opened at a Missouri -7 and has been bet all the way down to Missouri -3.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action favors the road team with the Volunteers getting 75% of the bets and 65% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 47 and has been bet down slightly to 45.5 however the action is split, with 58% of the bets on the under and 60% of the money on the over.

Betting Trends

Tennessee is 6-4 ATS this season

Missouri is 4-6 ATS this season

Under is 6-4 in Tennessee games this season

Under is 8-2 in Missouri games this season

Under is 3-0 in Tennessee road games this season

Missouri is 4-2 ATS at home this season

Under is 5-1 in Missouri home games this season

Prediction & Picks

The line shift has been pretty stark in this matchup with the spread moving by 3.5 points towards Tennessee. The reason for the drastic swing is clearly momentum. Tennessee has it, and Missouri doesn’t. The Tigers mustered just 256 yards of offense in last Saturday’s 23-6 letdown against Florida. The good news for Missouri is that the Volunteers’ defense is not nearly as talented as the Gators. I suspect the Tigers will have a much better day offensively and will also continue to defend at a high level. I also think it’s hard to back Jarrett Guarantano on the road in conference play especially considering how well Missouri’s defense has played this season. The Volunteers will come back down to earth on both sides of the ball and the Tigers will get right. Fade the line movement and take the home favorite.

PICK: Missouri -3.5 (-110)

