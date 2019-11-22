Texas A&M vs. Georgia Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The College Football Playoff is still within reach for Georgia. The 21-14 road win over Auburn last Saturday propelled the Bulldogs back into the race with two games remaining in the regular season and an SEC title showdown against LSU looming. However, if you ask head coach Kirby Smart, the only thing on Georgia’s mind is Texas A&M. That’s because Aggies are surging as well. Jimbo Fisher’s squad has won four straight and has played one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Their three losses were all to teams all ranked in the top 10 (Alabama, Clemson, Auburn). Despite their tough schedule, Texas A&M has failed to beat a ranked team this season, but they will get their shot in the final two weeks of the regular season with matchups at Georgia and LSU. This will be the first time the Aggies and Bulldogs will square off as members of the same conference, with their last meeting coming back in Georgia’s 1980 national championship season.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between the relatively new SEC rivals.

Texas A&M at Georgia Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

TV: CBS

Spread: Georgia -13

Total: 44

Line Movement

This line opened at a Georgia -14 and has been bet down slightly to Georgia -13 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is split with the Aggies getting 52% of the bets but Bulldogs receiving 55% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 46 and has been bet up to 44 at most books with 54% of the bets on the over and 91% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 6-4 ATS this season

Georgia is 6-4 ATS this season

Over is 5-5 in Texas A&M games this season

Under is 8-2 in Georgia games this season

Under is 3-0 in Texas A&M road games this season

Under is 5-1 in Georgia home games this season

Prediction & Picks

This game smells like a potential letdown spot for Georgia. Not only are they coming off a huge road win at Auburn which secured the Bulldogs’ spot in the SEC title game, but a rivalry matchup looms next week against Georgia Tech. I like what I’ve seen from Kellen Mond. The junior quarterback has thrown six touchdowns during the Aggies four-game winning streak and has stabilized the offense. He also had four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the losses against Alabama and Auburn. Needless to say, Mond has played up to the competition this season and will need to do the same on Saturday. Georgia’s defense has been the best unit in the SEC this season and possibly the country this season with Ohio State being the only team in FBS that has allowed fewer points than the Bulldogs. The numbers don’t lie for Texas A&M either as the Aggies are ranked in the top five in the SEC in both yards gained and yards allowed this season. I expect Saturday’s game to be a low-scoring affair, so I would recommend taking as many points as possible as Georgia probably wins but doesn’t cover.

PICK: Texas A&M +13

