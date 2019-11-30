Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The last time Texas A&M played LSU it was an instant classic. The game went seven overtimes as the Aggies won 74-72. There were 84 points scored in the seven bonus periods as Texas A&M eventually won on a two-point conversion. There is a lot more on the line this season, most notably, LSU’s perfect record and status in the upcoming College Football Playoff. The Tigers have already guaranteed themselves a spot in next week’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia, but a win on Saturday would secure the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1958. The Aggies have been up and down this season in year two under Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M can match last season’s 9-4 record with a win on Saturday followed by a win in their bowl game next month.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between these SEC rivals.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Texas A&M -17

Total: 63.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at LSU -15 and has been bet up to LSU -17 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action favors the Tigers who are getting 62% of the bets and 73% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 60 and has been bet up to 63.5 at most books with 72% of the bets on the under and 97% of the money on the over.

Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 7-4 SU and 7-4 ATS this season

LSU is 11-0 SU and 6-5 ATS this season

Under is 6-5 in Texas A&M games this season

Over is 8-3 in LSU games this season

Texas A&M is 2-2 SU and 3-1 ATS on the road this season

LSU is 6-0 SU and 2-4 ATS at home this season

Under is 4-0 in Texas A&M road games this season

Over is 4-2 in LSU home games this season

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Pick

This is a tricky spot for LSU in what is the ultimate lookahead game. Georgia and the SEC Title awaits the Tigers, and they should be able to get the win on Saturday night at home against an undermanned A&M squad, but covering is a different story. There was some sharp money on LSU this week out in Vegas which pushed this line up to 17. I would be surprised if it moved much higher then that. The Aggies have hung with some pretty decent opponents this year scoring 20 points against Auburn’s talented defense in a 28-20 setback earlier this season. Texas A&M also scored 28 points against Alabama but were not able to slow down the Crimson Tide’s offense. Tight wins over SEC bottom-feeders Ole Miss and Arkansas were closer than expected. If Joe Burrow and this record-breaking Tiger offense can get rolling, it could be a long night for the Aggies. Burrow needs four TD passes to break the SEC record and is looking to put the cherry on top of what’s been a Heisman campaign as LSU ranks second in the FBS in passing offense. I can’t back the Aggies playing a night game in Death Valley, which is one of the best home-field advantages in college football. Swallow the points.

PICK: LSU -17 (-110)

READ NEXT: Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith