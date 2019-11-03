Tom Brady’s House: Patriots QB Buys New Home in Greenwich

With Tom Brady’s uncertain future with the Patriots, the quarterback’s recent purchase of a new house in Greenwich, Connecticut has fans wondering what it means for next season. Brady and wife Gisele purchased a new Greenwich home for $9 million, per Homes of the Rich. The move comes after the couple put their house in Brookline, Massachusetts up for sale in recent months.

Brady’s Brookline home is being listed for $33.9 million, per CNBC. One thing should be emphasized when it comes to athlete’s housing purchases and sales. Pro athletes have a lot of money so it is not unusual for players to buy a new property in a place where they have no plans of ever playing.

Often times, an athlete’s housing purchase get tied to their future with a team even when it mostly has no impact on where they will sign their next contract. Brady dismissed the idea that selling his home means he plans not to be with the Patriots in 2020.

“You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said, per the New York Post. “I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t quite fly off the shelf in a couple of weeks.”

Brady’s New Home in Greenwich Sits on 10 Acres of Land

The couple’s new home in Greenwich is more than 14,000 square feet and includes 10 acres of land. Brady’s new purchase has everything you would need to never leave the house as House of the Rich detailed.

…14,862 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, 2-story foyer with staircase, 2-story great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, gym, indoor pool, 3-car garage and more. Outdoor features include a motor court, balcony, patios, gardens, swimming pool and a tennis court.

Brady has been adamant that he wants to play until he is 45 years old. If Brady is looking to live in the new home long-term, it would be quite the commute into the Boston area. This has some speculating that Brady is preparing for retirement after the 2019 season.

Even Before the House Purchase, There Have Been Rumors Swirling About Brady’s Retirement

While it is hard to read too much into Brady’s real estate endeavors, the recent news does coincide with a rumor that circulated even before the Connecticut housing purchase. Page Six reported in August that Brady was looking to purchase a home in Connecticut or New York with an eye towards life after football.

The source added, “Tom and Gisele are quietly looking at homes in Connecticut. The plan is that he would divide his time between New York and LA in his post-NFL career, likely starting a number of businesses based in health, sports, apparel and broadcasting.”

Brady’s contract with the Patriots ends after the season, and it will be interesting to see if they will finally part ways. It is hard to imagine Brady in anything other than a Patriots uniform and the recent real estate news is only going to fuel the retirement rumors.