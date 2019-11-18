Tom Brady Discusses if Patriots Are America’s Team

Has the title of America’s Team shifted over the past two decades?

With the New England Patriots set to complete a 20-year stretch of dominance, they have a strong case for the title, especially given their namesake and colors.

But the Dallas Cowboys have long been considered as “America’s Team” given their run of success from the 1970s through the early 1990s. When the two teams meet on Sunday, the score will be settled on the field in what could be a preview of things to come down the line.

But Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t so keen on the idea that New England is now “America’s Team”. Speaking on Boston radio station WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” for his weekly appearance, Brady wasn’t a fan of the moniker.

When asked whether he thought the Patriots had eclipsed the Cowboys in that regard, Brady laughed before offering this answer:

“I don’t think we’re America’s favorite team at this point. I think we got six states that cheer for us so most teams only have one state or a little bit of an area, but we got six. So I think that’s pretty good. I think we’ve got a lot of great fans. The fans we have are great, they come out and really support us. But I think we have a lot of non-fans too, but that’s okay. They ended up motivating you quite a bit.”

Brady had a bunch of haters in Philadelphia, per usual, including one fan who sported a t-shirt that said “Breathe if you hate Tom Brady.”

Road Warriors

The Patriots have been a much more challenging team on the road this season than they were a year ago. New England went 3-5 away from Gillette Stadium during the regular season last year, accounting for all of their losses. Even worse, the five losses came to non-playoff teams.

During the playoffs, the Patriots fixed most of their issues and won two more games away from home, including an overtime thriller in Kansas City to avenge a 41-14 loss in their prior visit to Arrowhead Stadium.

This season, New England’s lone loss came on the road but otherwise have been solid, especially on defense. The Patriots posted a pair of road shutouts at Miami and the New York Jets while allowing 10 or fewer points to Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Washington. New England is 5-1 with just two more road contests remaining, including their longest trip of the season to Houston as well as to visit winless Cincinnati.

New England has shown a stronger mental toughness on the road this season as well, embracing the hatred they get in many cities while also be well-represented by its traveling fans. Patriots’ fans took over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Metlife Stadium in New York, and FedEx Field in Washington during recent road trips, perhaps contributing to the Patriots’ road successes.

