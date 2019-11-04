Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele & Kids Had Epic Halloween Costumes

Tom Brady’s family won Halloween as his wife, Gisele, and their kids had epic costumes for the holiday. Brady went as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, while Gisele wore a globe of the world. The couple’s kids went as a dinosaur and cowboy as Gisele took to Instagram to wish fans a Happy Halloween.

The couple is the proud parents of two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship who is not pictured above. Gisele noted on her Instagram Story that she was leaving their favorite candy outside their gate for kids to take. The video then showed Brady taking some of the candy.

“I just want to let you know that I am leaving these delicious — it’s my favorite candy — right in front of our gate,” Gisele said, per People. “If anybody wants some, please come and get some…Before Tom takes them all! Please.”

Gisele also posted a family photo of the group ready to go trick or treating.

“Ready or not, trick or treating here we come!! #happyhalloween,” Gisele noted on Instagram.

Brady posted a photo of himself dressed up as a Stormtrooper with the family dog (who was dressed up as a dog). Brady made a funny football reference in the Instagram post.

“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween,” Brady joked on Instagram.

The Patriots quarterback even had a Halloween theme to his weekly victory video. Brady got an assist from the couple’s youngest son, Benjamin, who held up a Boogeyman shirt at the end of the clip.

The Couple Reportedly Purchased a Home in Greenwich, Connecticut

The couple made additional news this week aside from their amazing Halloween costumes. Brady and Gisele purchased a new 14,862 square foot home in Greenwich, Connecticut, per Homes of the Rich. The house is accompanied by 10 acres of land and has everything the family needs to never have to leave home as Homes of the Rich detailed.

7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, 2-story foyer with staircase, 2-story great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, gym, indoor pool, 3-car garage and more. Outdoor features include a motor court, balcony, patios, gardens, swimming pool and a tennis court.

Gisele Has Backed Off Her Desire for Brady to Retire

Some are taking the news about the couple’s new home as an indication that Brady plans to retire after the season. The couple also listed their home in Brookline, Massachusetts on the market, which combined with Brady being on the final year of his contract, has some Patriots fans worried this could be his final NFL season.

Gisele had been outspoken about her desire for Brady to retire sooner rather than later, but has since backed off her stance. Gisele noted earlier this year that she only wants Brady to retire when he is ready.

“Whatever he wants to do, I’m just gonna support him, because I just want him to be happy,” Gisele noted, per Mass Live. “Look at that. He’s just really happy the way things turned out. Not the end of every season is a happy one. This is a great one.”