Tua Tagovailoa Injury: QB ‘Screaming in Pain,’ Carted Off [WATCH]

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be questioned about this one for awhile. In a game that saw the Crimson Tide leading 35-7 against Mississippi State, Saban saw his star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down–again. And this time, Tagovailoa may not come back.

According to Stewart Mandel of the Athletic, Tagovailoa suffered a major right hip injury and was “screaming in pain” on the field and as he was carted off it:

Tua "was screaming in pain," per @MollyAMcGrath. This is a new injury. Says it's a right hip injury. The guy just cannot catch a break. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 16, 2019

Here's what happened to Tua, got injured, carted off.pic.twitter.com/wH2LpQ0crB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2019

Tagovailoa was clearly not 100 percent going into the game, and instead of starting backup Mac Jones at quarterback, Alabama coach Nick Saban started Tagovailoa. He may be regretting that decision for the remainder of the season. Despite playing on an injured ankle, Tagovailoa had a great start to the game. The Tide quarterback went 9-9 for 193 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured for the second time this season.

Tua Tagovailoa Suffered Multiple Injuries in Game Saturday

Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury, but he was also bleeding, according to multiple reports:

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off with right hip injury, bloody nose vs. Mississippi Statehttps://t.co/fNtWSfcEHU — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 16, 2019

Tagovailoa suffered a bloody nose when his head hit the turf after a hard hit, but his hip is the most concerning issue here. At halftime, when asked about his injured starting quarterback, Saban was non-descriptive: “He hurt his hip. I don’t know anything more than that. … That was going to be his last series. We were going to do 2-minute before the half with him, just for practice,” Saban said.

It seems key that Saban noted he was planning on taking Tagovailoa out the very next series. Is he making excuses, or is he being genuine? Regardless, Tagovailoa was apparently unable to put any weight at al, on the right side of his body, which is definitely not a good sign. Tagovailoa had to be picked up and carried to and off the medical cart.

"He was screaming in pain as medical training staff had to pick him up and carry him off the cart." @MollyAMcGrath said the first report is that Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his right hip vs. Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/ppMJykMq9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

According to sports medical analyst Dr. David Chao–also known as Pro Football Doc on Twitter–Tagovailoa may have suffered a “right hip posterior dislocation.” While Chao is not Tagovailoa’s physician and has not examined him, the medical analyst has an excellent track record when it comes to predicting injuries. Chao also noted something that could be crucial, and a positive sign for Tagovailoa: he says the odds are good the hip may not have fractured.

Feel so bad for Tua.

By limited video, right hip posterior dislocation (hopefully no fracture). https://t.co/QdtZgdB1t6 — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 16, 2019

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Adickes added his thoughts via Twitter after looking at video of Tagovailoa’s injury. “Mechanism consistent with posterior hip subluxation. Leads to labral tear. Surgery probable. Season likely over,” he wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa injury video reviewed. Mechanism consistent with posterior hip subluxation. Leads to labral tear. Surgery probable. Season likely over. — Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) November 16, 2019

Tagovailoa will be getting x-rays immediately, and we will know more when that happens.

After Tagovailoa’s injury, several fans and sports media analysts took to Twitter to rake Saban over the coals for keeping Tua in the game when his team was winning so handily. Apparently, Tua had asked to stay in one more series, and his coach allowed it:

Man, this is crazy. Nick Saban was going to take Tua Tagovailoa out before this possession. Tua talked him into letting him get one more drive, and now he's being attended to by Alabama training staff after getting hurt. Very unfortunate. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 16, 2019

This is NOT a good look for Nick Saban at all. Tua beat down, couldn’t get off the field on his own power. You’re up by 28 in the second quarter!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/O1dzdDmsKF — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 16, 2019

Saban will take a lot of heat for letting Tua back in but no one will feel worse about it than Nick. #RollTide — BamaHammer (@Bama_Hammer) November 16, 2019

Those pointing out Saban feels awful are likely correct.

The severity of Tagovailoa’s injury is yet unknown, but we will keep you updated on his injury and status as more information becomes available.