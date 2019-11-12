Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks WR in ‘Severe Situation’

After spending the night in a Bay area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s injury has been described as a severe situation, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The main concern has been swelling in Lockett’s leg which caused him not to be able to fly back with the team.

“Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area Hospital with a lower leg injury that Seattle HC Pete Carroll said Is ‘a pretty severe situation right now.’ Asked what made him term Lockett’s injury ‘bad,’ Carroll said: ‘Well, I think there was a lot of swelling,'” Schefter tweeted.

Carroll provided some details on Lockett’s injury during his postgame press conference after the Seahawks win over the 49ers.

“He’s out of here right now to get looked at,” Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. “It will be OK but it’s a pretty severe situation for right now. I think there was a lot of swelling. The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and they’ve got stuff… there [are] concerns about that so they’ve got to make sure… There’s a compartment element in this so they’ve got to make sure and just got to take care of him. And we’re ahead of it so we should be in good shape.”

Follow the Heavy on Seahawks Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Is Concern About a Potential for Compartment Syndrome

Carroll could have been referring to the potential for compartment syndrome, per Pro Football Talk. Here is how Web MD describes compartment syndrome.

It happens when pressure builds up inside an enclosed muscle space in your body. It usually results from bleeding or swelling after an injury. The dangerously high pressure stops blood flow to and from the affected tissues. It can be an emergency, requiring surgery to prevent permanent injury.

Carroll did not have a lot of details during his presser but did add that “it’ll be okay.”

“I can’t tell you much more about it right now,” Carroll explained, per The Seattle Times. “He’s out of here right now to get looked at. It’ll be OK, but it’s a pretty severe situation for right now. … We’re ahead of it, so we should be in good shape.”

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar noted that Lockett was still in the Bay Area. The only bit of good news is that the Seahawks have a bye in Week 11 so hopefully the receiver can have plenty of time to recover.

“Tyler Lockett still in the Bay. Gonna be important to monitor this going forward. offense can’t really afford to lose Tyler,” Dugar tweeted.

Lockett’s Injury Could Mean Josh Gordon Is Needed More Than Initially Expected

Depending on the severity of Lockett’s injury, Josh Gordon may become a more important part of the Seahawks offense. D.K. Metcalf likely would be the team’s No. 1 receiver, and Gordon moves into the No. 2 role. Gordon did not have many targets in his debut against the 49ers, but the veteran receiver came up with two crucial catches in key moments.

Gordon’s two catches went for 27 yards and came in key situations, while also showing solid rapport with Wilson during his first game as a Seahawk. There’s an obvious reason to believe that his role will continue to increase following the Week 11 bye when the Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.