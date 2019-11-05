Tyreek Hill Leads the NFL in This Crazy Stat Since Before He Entered the League

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill made his NFL debut on September 11, 2016 against the then-San Diego Chargers. That day, he scored the first touchdown of his professional career, a 9-yard strike from Alex Smith.

Since then, “The Cheetah” has racked up 38 total touchdowns in 52 regular season games. Of those, 29 are of the receiving variety (including a career-high 12 last season), four have come in the rushing game, four via punt returns, and one kickoff return. As impressive as those totals are at this early stage of his career, there’s an even more impressive on-field stat to Hill’s credit.

According to a tweet from CBS Sports HQ on Sunday, the fourth-year wideout has compiled 20 total touchdowns of 40 yards or more, which leads the league in that category dating back to 2013.

You didn’t read that incorrectly. That’s three seasons prior to his debut.

Tyreek Hill has the most 40+ yard TDs in the NFL since 2013 (20). Hill didn't enter the league until 2016. pic.twitter.com/7zf2QYLAbi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 3, 2019

Long touchdowns are Hill’s specialty

More than half of his scores since entering the league (52.6%) have measured at least 40 yards in distance. In fact, three of his four touchdowns just this season have gone at least that far. Perhaps most impressive was his 2017 season in which seven-of-eight total touchdowns surpassed the 40-yard mark.

The one that didn’t? Only a 30-yarder.

It’s worth noting that Hill’s 29 career receiving touchdowns have come at the helm of four different Chiefs signal-callers. Current QB Patrick Mahomes leads the way with 14, followed by Alex Smith (12), current backup Matt Moore (2), and Nick Foles (1).

Cheetah flashed his speed, big-play ability on Sunday

Hill’s most recent long touchdown came during Kansas City’s walk-off 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Midway through the first quarter, backup QB Matt Moore dropped a 40-yard dime into Hill who finished the play diving across the goal line. He finished the day with 140 yards and the score on six receptions.

In addition, the highlight of the game for the 25-year-old speedster came on a big scoring play in which he wasn’t carrying the ball. When Chiefs RB Damien Williams busted loose for a 91-yard rushing touchdown, the longest touchdown in the NFL this season, Hill caught up to his teammate from a near-dead stop on his own 20-yard-line.

According to the official Next Gen Stats Twitter account, Hill reached a top speed of 22.64 MPH on the play, the fastest he’s ever reached on a play from scrimmage in his career. He also “sustained a speed of at least 21.46 MPH for 4 seconds, the fastest sustained speed for 4s by any player on a play since 2018.”

Tyreek Hill reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH and beat Damien Williams to the goal line on Williams' 91-yard TD run. Hill sustained a speed of at least 21.46 MPH for 4 seconds, the fastest sustained speed for 4s by any player on a play since 2018.#MINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Gk1xg9UasA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 3, 2019

After the game, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid not only praised his receiver’s electrifying quickness, but his overall endurance.

“He’s got this cheetah nickname, but he’s really not a cheetah because they’re a burst and then they go rest for about eight hours,” said Reid. “That’s not this guy. He can keep going.”

