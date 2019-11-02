UFC 244 Odds: Masvidal vs. Diaz Betting Breakdown

One of the most highly anticipated welterweight bouts of 2019 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday when Jorge Masvidal (34-13) meets Nate Diaz (20-11) in the main event of UFC 244. Masvidal is a -160 favorite (bet $160 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com opposite Diaz, who is a +130 underdog (bet $100 to win $130).

While the fight was in doubt recently because Diaz tested positive for what was deemed a banned substance, it was then ruled that this was not an anti-doping policy violation.

Masvidal is coming off a signature performance against Ben Askren at UFC 239 on July 6, scoring the fastest knockout in UFC history in only five seconds via a flying knee. He had previously upset Darren Till in the second round at UFC Fight Night 147 on March 16 by second-round KO to end a two-fight losing streak that nearly made him irrelevant. Now Masvidal might be next in line to face the winner between 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 245 on December 14 in Las Vegas.

But first, Masvidal must find a way to beat Diaz, who returned to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years on August 17 when he earned a unanimous-decision victory against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Diaz had split his previous two bouts versus Conor McGregor, and a third may be in the cards for him if he can upset Masvidal here.

The co-main event will see Till (17-2-1) make his UFC middleweight debut against former top contender Kelvin Gastelum (15-4, 1 No-Decision) as a consensus +160 underdog at online betting sites. Prior to losing to Masvidal, Till was viewed as one of the promotion’s top welterweight prospects. However, getting knocked out on his home turf of London after falling to former 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley for the belt at UFC 228 has given him back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

Gastelum is a -200 favorite, and rightfully so since he has much more experience in the organization at 185 pounds. The 28-year-old Yuma native had previously battled weight issues at 170 before moving up to 185, and he lost his last bout to current middleweight champ Israel Adesanya for the interim belt at UFC 236 on April 13. Gastelum won The Ultimate Fighter 17 middleweight tournament to kick off his UFC career back in 2013.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.