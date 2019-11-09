UFC Fight Night Moscow Betting Odds & Preview

Two of Russia’s best MMA fighters will have an opportunity to showcase their skills as betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in the main and co-main events of UFC Fight Night 163 on Saturday in Moscow. Headlining the Russian-heavy card is featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1) as a -300 betting favorite (wager $300 to win $100) on the UFC odds against Calvin Kattar (20-3) in the main event.

The 28-year-old Magomedsharipov is one of the UFC’s top prospects and also one of the tallest in the 145-pound division at nearly 6-foot-2. His 73-inch reach causes problems for many opponents and has helped him win 13 consecutive bouts, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the UFC, since suffering his lone loss to countryman Sergei Sokolov in Moscow more than six years ago. Magomedsharipov is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235 in Las Vegas on March 2.

Meanwhile, Kattar is a +230 underdog (wager $100 to win $230) at betting sites but has also gone 12-1 in his last 13 fights, including back-to-back TKO wins in his past two versus Chris Fishgold and Ricardo Lamas. The Massachusetts native is 4-1 in the UFC and has fought outside the United States just once, scoring a first-round TKO victory against Fishgold at UFC Fight Night 138 on October 27 of last year in New Brunswick, Canada.

In the co-main event, heavyweight Alexander Volkov (30-7) will be entering the Octagon for the first time since he was on the wrong end of a stunning KO loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229 last October 6. Volkov was dominating Lewis for most of three rounds before Lewis suddenly came alive and knocked him out with 11 seconds remaining.

The 31-year-old veteran who hails from Moscow is a -260 favorite and will meet another rising prospect in former NFL player Greg Hardy (5-1, 1 No-Contest), who is best known for his work on the gridiron with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

However, Hardy has successfully transitioned to MMA with knockout wins in five of his first seven pro bouts. His only loss came via disqualification for an illegal knee, and he walked away with a NC in his last fight after using an inhaler between the second and third rounds. Regardless, this is his toughest fight yet, which is why he is a +220 underdog.

