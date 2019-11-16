UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo Betting Odds & Preview

Brazilian Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (26-7, 1 No-Contest) will try to bounce back from an upset loss in his last bout when he headlines UFC Fight Night 164 in Sao Paulo on Saturday against Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (24-8). Souza is the second straight former middleweight title contender Blachowicz will face at light heavyweight, and the latter is listed as a -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Souza is coming off a unanimous-decision loss to Jack Hermansson as a comparable favorite at UFC Fight Night 150 on April 27 in Sunrise, Florida. He is hoping that fighting in his own backyard will help him this time around, although Blachowicz is definitely the bigger and stronger of the two. Souza is a +160 underdog (bet $100 to win $160) and had won four of his previous six before that loss, earning post-fight bonuses five times.

Blachowicz knocked out Souza’s longtime Strikeforce rival and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in his last fight at UFC 239 on July 6, picking up a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. The 36-year-old MMA veteran improved to 7-5 within the promotion and owns a six-inch reach advantage on Jacare.

In the co-main event, two more 205-pounders will square off, as ageless wonder Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (26-11) meets Paul Craig (12-4) as a -265 favorite at sports betting sites. The 37-year-old Rua is another Brazilian who has flourished in the UFC and stood the test of time despite some rough patches. After dropping four of five bouts, he has quietly put together an impressive 4-1 run against mostly younger men with TKO wins over Gian Villante and Tyson Pedro in two of his past three. His lone loss during that stretch came to former title contender Anthony Smith via first-round KO at UFC Fight Night 134.

Craig is a +205 underdog and six years younger than Rua. The Scottish fighter is the former BAMMA light heavyweight champion and has alternated wins and losses in his previous six bouts, leaving with Performance of the Night bonuses in his last three wins, with each coming by submission. In fact, none of Craig’s 16 career pro fights have gone to the judges, with only three making it to the third round. He won two of the three.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.