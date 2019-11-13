Update on Warriors’ Steph Curry’s Injury Status

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard, Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand after crashing hard into Phoenix Suns’ center Aaron Baynes in their matchup last month, October 30. After Curry’s successful surgery on November 1st, there have been conflicting reports as to when the Warriors superstar will return. Curry revealed last night prior to Golden State’s loss against the Utah Jazz, that he will need a second surgery but expects to be back in the spring.

Per Utah Jazz writer Eic Walden, Curry said, “I definitely expect to play and be prepared to play I don’t know when, but at some point at the end of the spring. It’s just a matter of the rehab process.”

Steph Curry addressing the media, says he expects to be back in the spring pic.twitter.com/vHYhpiBrjK — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 12, 2019

Steph Curry’s Injury

During an embarrassing loss to the Phoenix Suns on October 30th, Curry suffered a possible season-ending injury. With 8:31 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Curry was going up for a layup when he collided with Suns’ center Aaron Baynes. The 190-pound point guard fell to the floor on his left wrist cringing in pain. To make matters even worse, 6’10” 260 pound Baynes toppled on top of Curry resulting in the point guard’s broken left hand/second metacarpal.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

At the time of the injury the Warriors were trailing the Suns by 29 points. With the absence of Curry during the entire fourth quarter, the team struggled to catch up. They fought a tough battle and outscored their competitors in the fourth, 43-26. Unfortunately, the team was unable to pull through completely and took an L, 121-110.

Conflicting Reports

In an injury report released by the Golden State Warriors on November 1st, it was revealed that Curry underwent successful surgery and would be out for at least three months.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a broken left hand/second metacarpal with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, underwent successful surgery this morning at the Cedars-Sinar Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles,” a portion of the report read.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

It was then reported by Bleacher’s Report Rick Bucher that the two-time NBA MVP’s injury was a lot worse than originally reported. Bucher said Curry was “unlikely” to play this season.

Bucher said, “Curry doesn’t have to worry about that misery now. He is expected to miss three months, which is longer than the standard six weeks for a broken bone, and the surgeon discovered the injury to be worse than initially thought, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.”

After Bucher’s story was released, the Warriors came to Curry’s defense. Per The San Francisco Chronicle, “That’s complete hogwash,” one source said. “Like we’ve said, he’s going to get re-evaluated in three months, and we’ll go from there. There’s no reason to believe right now that he can’t play this season.”

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr also made a statement denying the report. He said, “nothing’s changed on our front,” Kerr said. “Steph will be re-evaluated in a few months. At that point, we’ll have an update. The plan is for him to be back out on the court playing the minute he’s deemed ready by our training staff. That one (story) was kind of a head-scratcher.”

Current Warriors’ Status

Yesterday, Curry confirmed the statements that he will be back on the court as soon as possible. The Warriors have yet to find their moment this season going 2-8 in the first 10 games. Things aren’t looking too good for the Golden State warriors this year as they are missing some key players. They now have their superstar out, and they were already missing their star shooting guard, Klay Thompson due to an ACL tear he suffered in June. The Warriors have ran themselves into a hole and are one of the worst competitors in the Western Conference. With key players out, it is unlikely that the Warriors will make a major comeback.