Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Friday will be the final regular-season game for Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster as the Hokies head to Charlottesville to take on rival Virginia in the battle for the Commonwealth Cup. There is also a lot riding on the outcome of the game, as both teams enter with identical records, which means the winner will clinch the ACC Coastal Division title and earn a spot in the ACC Championship Game next Saturday against unbeaten Clemson.

Last season, the Hokies rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win a 34-31 game in overtime when the Cavaliers fumbled on their only possession in the extra period. It was the 15th straight win for Virginia Tech over their in-state rival.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between these in-ACC foes.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Details

Date: Friday, November 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Virginia)

TV: ABC

Spread: Virginia -2.5

Total: 47

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened as a pick-em and has been bet all to Virginia Tech -2.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The Hokies are receiving the majority of the action with 70% of the bets and 51% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 49 and has been bet down to 46.5 with 51% of the bets on the over and 68% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 8-3 SU and 6-5 ATS this season

Virginia is 8-3 SU and 5-5-1 ATS this season

Under is 7-4 in Virginia Tech games this season

Over is 7-4 in Virginia games this season

Virginia Tech is 2-2 SU and 3-1 ATS on the road this season

Virginia is 6-0 SU and 3-2-1 ATS at home this season

Over is 2-2 in Virginia Tech road games this season

Over is 5-1 in Virginia home games this season

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Pick

The quarterback situation has stabilized for Virginia Tech since Herndon Hooker took the reigns. The dual-threat sophomore has added a dynamic element to the Hokies offense and has now thrown a pick in the first 110 passes of his career. It’s a complete turnaround from the end of last season when Hooker was ready to leave Virginia Tech and put his name in the transfer portal. Flash forward to the 2019 season and Hooker has been a catalyst after head coach Justin Fuente decided to bench senior Ryan Willis. The line movement in this game is also very telling as the sharp money has pushed it towards the Hokies. Virginia Tech feels like the right side here as Bud Foster goes out a winner and the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers for the 16th straight time in the Commonwealth Cup rivalry. Take the favorite.

PICK: Virginia Tech -2.5 (-110)

