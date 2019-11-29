Washington State vs. Washington Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The 112th meeting between Washington and Washington State will not have Pac-12 title implications like many expected during the preseason. Instead, the Cougars and Huskies will complete for pride in the annual Apple Cup game with the loser relegated to last place in the division standings.

Washington State has won two straight after a wild 54-53 victory over Oregon State in Pullman last Saturday. Washington has underachieved all season and has lost three of their last four games, two against ranked opponents Oregon and Utah. The Huskies won last year’s meeting, 28-15, in a snowy game in Pullman and are 41-15-5 against the Cougars in games played in Seattle.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between these in-state Pac-12 rivals.

Washington State vs. Washington Game Details

Date: Friday, November 28

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Husky Stadium (Seattle, Washington)

TV: FOX

Spread: Washington -7.5

Total: 63

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Washington -8 and has been bet down slightly to Washington -7.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is split with the Cougars getting 60% of the bets and Huskies receiving 52% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 65.5 and has been bet down slightly to 63 with 51% of the bets on the under and 67% of the money on the over.

Betting Trends

Washington State is 10-1 SU and 6-5 ATS this season

Washington is 10-1 SU and 8-3 ATS this season

Under is 8-3 in Washington State games this season

Over is 8-3 in Washington games this season

Washington State is 4-1 SU and 2-3 ATS on the road this season

Washington is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS at home this season

Over is 3-2 in Washington State road games this season

Over is 4-1 in Washington home games this season

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Pick

This game was loads of fun last year on a snowy afternoon in Pullman. There is no precipitation or wind in the forecast Friday in Seattle with brisk temperatures in the 30’s. Perfect football weather for the Cougars air raid ranked No. 1 in the FBS with 456.7 passing yards per game. On the other side, the Huskies have have been stingy allowing yards through the air this season which is a matchup to watch. Anthony Gordon has followed in Gardner Minshew’s footsteps and has been outstanding in the Mike Leach offense. Gordon has thrown for 4,920 yards this season with 45 touchdowns. Jacob Eason has shown flashes of brilliance for Washington this season, but red zone struggles have bogged down the Huskies offense with just 24 touchdowns in 43 opportunities. I think Mike Leach has his team more up for this game and take a bite out of the apple. A touchdown is too much to lay in a rivalry game like this. Take the points.

PICK: Washington State +7.5 (-110)

