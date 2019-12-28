2020 NFL Mock Draft CFB Playoff Edition: Picks 17-32

The College Football Playoff kicking off today reminds all that the NFL Draft season is essentially upon us.

Laviska Shenault Jr. and D’Andre Swift, two of the more talented prospects in all of the draft, have fallen out the top half of the first round. See where they land below. Plus, will a fourth quarterback go off the board before the conclusion of the first round? Let’s find out.

RETURN TO: Round 1 Mock: Picks 1-16

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Picks 17-32)

17) Indianapolis Colts Javon Kinlaw | DL | South Carolina

The Colts need pass-rush help beyond Justin Houston. Indianapolis finds it in an unconventional way, scooping up interior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. The South Carolina product produced a superb 90.7 pass-rushing grade in 2019.

18) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Paulson Adebo | CB | Stanford

Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most passing yards in football through 16 weeks of play. Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis offer nice upside, however, neither seems like a true CB1. Adebo, on the other hand, possesses all the traits you look for in a potential lock-down corner. Adebo stands at 6’1” yet possesses the fluidity and ability to flip his hips as a sub 6’0” defender would.

19) Miami Dolphins Austin Jackson | OT | USC

Miami needed offensive line help before they traded away Laremy Tunsil, now they are in dire need. Plus, if they take Tua, as many project they will with their first pick, they’d best have a line suited to protect the suddenly “injury-prone” quarterback. Jackson’s mobility and bend on the edge present arguably the best upside of any tackle in the draft.

20) Jacksonville Jaguars Kristian Fulton | C B | LSU

Tre Herndon is a nice player, but he’s not the answer opposite AJ Bouye in Jacksonville. Kristian Fulton has taken some heat this season for a decrease in production. However, it’s hard to rack up stats when opposing teams avoid you, something a former Jaguar (Jalen Ramsey) knows all too well.

21) Philadelphia Eagles Laviska Shenault Jr. | WR | Colorado

When you have a practice squad signee/former college quarterback serving as your WR1 in your offense, it’s safe to say it’s time to upgrade the position. Shenault Jr. is essentially a running back with the ball in his hands, and will automatically improve the NFL’s 20th ranked yards after catch receiving corps in football.

22) Tennessee Titans K’Lavon Chaisson | EDGE | LSU

Harold Landry has shown promise in his second season. However, Tennessee needs a book-end for Landry, mainly one with a bit of quick-twitch to his game. No edge rusher offers more hip fluidity than Chaisson. This is a guy that LSU would line up everywhere on the football field, even in the slot.

23) Buffalo Bills Yetur Gross-Matos | EDGE | Penn St.

It would be nice to give Josh Allen some more offensive weapons, but with most of the top receivers off the board, Buffalo will happily settle for Gross-Matos. Shaq Lawson leads all Bills edge-rushers with 6.5 sacks this year, however, the team did decline to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this season.

24) Minnesota Vikings Jedrick Wills | OT | Alabama

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff will be 32 years old next season. Starting right guard Josh Kline has just a 60.8 PFF grade this year. Either way Minnesota decides to shuffle their offensive line, Jedrick Wills will help improve the unit. Wills allowed a single sack in 2019.

25) Miami Dolphins D’Andre Swift | RB | Georgia

Is this an idiotic pick? Maybe. Maybe all running backs go to die in Miami. Kenyan Drake will likely attest to that sentiment. However, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are not going to get the job done in the Dolphins backfield. Swift offers everything you’d look for in a featured back, supervision and athleticism, compiled in a stout and stocky frame able to handle a workhorse type workload.

26) Seattle Seahawks Curtis Weaver | EDGE | Boise St.

Jadeveon Clowney was a nice pickup for Seattle this past offseason, however, he’s struggled to stay healthy, while the team lacks any semblance of a pass-rush opposite him. Weaver racked up 13.5 sacks in 2019, while his powerful build carries over to defending the run as well.

27) Kansas City Chiefs Travis Etienne | RB | Clemson

Imagine Etienne’s speed matched with players such as Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, it simply wouldn’t be fair. However, while Etienne offers game-breaking speed, his combination of superb balance and vision tends to get overlooked. Don’t overthink it, Etienne is more than capable of being a featured back in today’s NFL.

28) Green Bay Packers Devonta Smith | WR | Alabama

The one knock on Smith will be his slight frame, weighing in at just 175 pounds. Outside of that, his abilities scream first-round lock. The Bama product would serve as Green Bay’s WR2 on day 1, jumping the likes of MVS and the plethora of other underperforming/underwhelming Packers receivers.

29) New England Patriots Brycen Hopkins | TE | Purdue

The Pats need receiving help. However, the likelihood they use first-round picks on a wideout in back-to-back drafts is highly unlikely. Especially when they shipped off a second-round pick to acquire Mohamed Sanu. Brycen Hopkins is not Rob Gronkowski. However, he does offer similar flexibility to work out of the slot, while also serving as an in-line blocker in the run game.

30) San Francisco 49ers CJ Henderson | CB | Florida

Ahkello Witherspoon seems to have mostly fallen out of favor in San Francisco. Richard Sherman has been brilliant this season, but will be 32 years of age come 2020. A case could be made that no corner in this draft offers more high-end traits than Henderson.

31) New Orleans Saints Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU

New Orleans has seemingly been looking for a WR2 opposite Michael Thomas for years. A season ago it was Dez Bryant, this year they’ve even kicked the tires on Antonio Brown in hopes of slightly shifting the coverage away from Thomas. Jefferson stands at 6’3”, but he’s able to get in and out of his breaks with fluidity, while also offering enough straight-line speed to serve as a deep threat.

32) Baltimore Ravens Dylan Moses | LB | Alabama

The rich get richer. Just because Ozzie Newsome is out of town, doesn’t mean Baltimore will shy away from players out of Tuscaloosa. Dylan Moses would be a top-10 draft pick had it not been for a preseason knee injury. Baltimore’s current starting inside backer, Patrick Onwuasor owns just a 50.0 PFF grade this year.

RETURN TO: Round 1 Mock: Picks 1-16