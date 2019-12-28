2020 NFL Mock Draft: College Football Playoff Edition

The College Football Playoff kicks off today as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the LSU Tigers, while the Clemson Tigers square off with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Today’s great lineup of matchups also offers us a closer look at some of the elite talent eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft. Players such as Joe Burrow, Chase Young, and Isaiah Simmons are just some of the big names playing today that will find their names atop our 2020 first-round mock draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Picks 1-16)

1) Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow | QB | LSU

Burrow has become the slamdunk first overall draft pick. Ryan Finley is clearly not the guy for Cinci, while Andy Dalton is nothing more than a bridge quarterback at this point in his career. Joe Burrow has completed 70% of his passes in every game this year. For as much as Cinci gets bagged on, a core of skill players consisting of Joe Mixon, AJ Green (barring a trade), John Ross, and Auden Tate is more than most rookie QBs will be gifted with this coming season.

2) Washington Redskins Chase Young | EDGE | Ohio St.

The Giants handed the Redskins their 12th loss of the season a week ago, and in return also hand-delivered Chase Young to their defensive front. Ryan Kerrigan leads all Washington edge rushers with just 5.5 sacks through 16 weeks of play. Young recorded 16.5 sacks in just 10 games this season.

3) Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio St.

Darius Slay’s name has been riddled in trade talks for the better part of the past year. Justin Coleman is a nice slot-guy, but struggles on the outside. Okudah gives Matt Patricia a big-bodied corner to play the Stephone Gilmore position in his defense.

4) New York Giants Andrew Thomas | OT | Georgia

In a way, missing out on Chase Young may have been the best thing for the Giants. Protecting Daniel Jones is mission number one. The young QB has shown great promise over his rookie campaign. What has not shown great promise is the decision to ink Nate Solder to a long-term contract.

5) Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa | QB | Alabama

It seems as if this pick is essentially set in stone. Miami has seemingly been eying Tua for years. In a way, the injury suffered by Tagovailoa will likely help ensure his selection by the ‘Phins. Ryan Fitzpatrick has enough magic left in the tank to serve as a stop-gap quarterback while Tua works his way back to full strength.

6) Jacksonville Jaguars Isaiah Simmons | LB/S | Clemson

Simmons offers superb range and athleticism that the Jaguars have been missing from the linebacker position since Telvin Smith abruptly retired. The do-it-all defender offers positional flexibility and the capability to play on all three downs, having started his career at safety. The one-time elite defense needs all the help they can get.

7) Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert | QB | Oregon

Philip Rivers’ days as a Charger are likely coming to an end. The QB has thrown three-plus interceptions in half of his past six games. Justin Herbert has been a bit shaky this season, yet his attributes are off the charts. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have proven that in today’s NFL you can succeed based on raw talent while working through your development of becoming a legitimate passer.

8) Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown | DL | Auburn

Derrick Brown is an athletic freak for his size, and someone who will likely be considered strongly to Detroit at three-overall. Vernon Butler has proven to be a major disappointment in Carolina, evident by his 63.5 PFF grade. Gerald McCoy, on the other hand, will be turning 32-years old, and free agent this offseason.

9) Arizona Cardinals Jerry Jeudy | WR | Alabama

Arizona has shown promise this season. They look to have struck gold with Kyler Murray, while the trade deadline deal for Kenyan Drake is proving to be one of the best acquisitions in all of 2019. Team up Jeudy, the best route-runner in the draft, with the two names mentioned above along with Christian Kirk, and the Cards suddenly have one of the most lethal offenses in all of football.

10) New York Jets Ceedee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma

Sam Darnold showed multiple glimpses of promise this season, however, the inconsistent play of Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder will not be enough to help speed up his development. CeeDee Lamb offers elite ball-skills and body control. He’d step in immediately, serving as team’s WR1, in return moving Anderson and Crowder down the pecking order to better suit their abilities.

11) Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III | WR | Alabama

It’s only been a handful of games, but an argument could be made that Drew Lock is already the best QB to make his way to Denver since Peyton Manning. Whether that is a compliment to Lock’s abilities or simply an indictment on John Elway’s GM’ing skills remains to be seen. However, Lock will need more than just Courtland Sutton to prove his worth. Lock’s cannon arm and Ruggs’ 4.25 speed seem like a match made in heaven.

12) Cleveland Browns Tristan Wirfs | OT | Iowa

Speaking of matches made in heaven, no team’s need in the NFL is more glaring than the Brown’s desperation for an offensive tackle. Wirfs is arguably the best lineman in the draft, the only reason he would fall this far is the lone fact that he played predominantly on the right side at Iowa.

13) Atlanta Falcons AJ Epenesa | DL | Iowa

Epenesa, who has recorded 10.5+ sacks in each of the past two seasons would be a perfect fit at the Michael Bennett-position in the Dan Quinn-defense of Atlanta’s.

14) Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders Kenneth Murray | LB | Oklahoma

Vontaze Burfict’s days in the NFL seem to be numbered. None of the three starting linebackers for Oakland heading into Week 17 own a PFF grade higher than 59.8. Murray offers arguably the best range of any linebacker in this draft class.

15) Dallas Cowboys Grant Delpit | S | LSU

This pick has become a mock-draft favorite on the web. It’s certainly understandable why. Dallas missed out on Earl Thomas last offseason. Grant Delpit is also a huge name who, prior to the start of this college season, seemed like a top-five lock. While Delpit took a step back this year, he’d still immediately serve as an upgrade over Jeff Heath and/or Xavier Woods.

16) Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson

Higgins possesses great size, plus-speed, and a superb catch radius, seemingly all things missing from the Raiders passing attack. Oh, and did we mention he played his college ball at Clemson? (Insert Mike Mayock’s mouth watering with excitement).

READ NEXT: Round 1 Mock Continued (Picks 17-32)