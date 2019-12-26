49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The NFC West all comes down to this.

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) and Seattle Seahawks (11-4) have both already clinched a ticket to the playoffs coming into their Week 17 showdown, but the right to roll into the postseason with a divisional title and all of the perks that come with it will go to whichever side can stand the tallest in the finale. The winner will be granted one of the top three seeds in the NFC while either of them could still end up with a first-round bye, but the loser will have no choice but to contend in a wild-card game.

Here’s a closer look at decisive NFC West matchup with background, stats and advice on where to put your money for Sunday Night Football.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 8:20 ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle)

TV: NBC

Spread: 49ers -3

Total: 47

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

While the matchup opened as a pick’em game, the 49ers have moved to 3-point favorites with the Seahawks facing several key injuries for Sunday’s game, according to VegasInsider.com. Bettors don’t seem convinced Seattle can cope as 75 percent of public bets have picked San Francisco, according to ActionNetwork.com.

The public is an even 50-50 split on the total, though, as each team has delivered both shutdown and high-scoring performances throughout the season. Their first matchup between them this season saw 51 points scored, but it took overtime to make it happen.

Betting Trends

Total has gone OVER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 9 games

San Francisco is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games

Seattle is 9-3 SU in both its last 12 games and last 12 games at home

Total has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 8 games against San Francisco

Seattle is 8-0 SU when playing at home against San Francisco

San Francisco is 3-14 ATS in its last 17 games against Seattle

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

Buy into the much-hyped return of Marshawn Lynch if you want, but the Seahawks are facing some serious injury problems with a number of their defensive starters in doubt. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) have each missed multiple games and are uncertain to return for the regular-season finale. Meanwhile, the statuses of strong safety Quandre Diggs (high-ankle sprain) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) are also still in question.

And sure, Lynch is an interesting addition when you consider his history with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson, but the entire reason he was lured out of retirement was the Seahawks had to place rushers Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) on the injured reserve list. Even if Lynch’s “Beast Mode” does activate a few more times in Seattle’s backfield, the onus will be on Wilson and the rest of the passing game to carry the load against one of the league’s tougher defenses.

Injuries for the 49ers, however, are not nearly as depleting with defensive end Dee Ford (quad/hamstring) potentially going to be the only one sidelined against the Seahawks. The bigger problem for San Francisco has been inconsistent play down the stretch. Two of their three losses on the year have come in their last four games, falling to the mighty Baltimore Ravens and feeble Atlanta Falcons in performances that were very different but equally disappointing.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped ensure victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week with a key pair of third-down conversions to set up the game-winning field goal, but throwing twice as many interceptions (2) as touchdowns (1) is the type of thing the 49ers won’t be able to afford against a hungry Seahawks team on the road. He needs to be sharper than ever in Seattle and take the reins rather than playing a member of the supporting cast.

Pick: Seahawks +3

Over-under: Over

Prediction: Seahawks 33, 49ers 30

READ NEXT: Aaron Jones Could Break Huge Packers Record Against Detroit