Broadcaster Suspended for “Dark Skin” Comment on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

A San Francisco 49ers broadcaster finds himself in hot water following an appearance on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” morning show, a Bay Area sports talk radio program.

According to Matthias Gafni of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers have suspended their radio color analyst Tim Ryan for one game following comments he made towards Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Monday.

At the time of his comment, Ryan was attempting to reference the difficulty the 49ers defense was having picking up on ball fakes made by the MVP front runner.

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” said Ryan. “I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

Statements issued by 49ers, Ryan

In addition to the punishment that was handed down by the team, 49ers team officials also issued a statement regarding Ryan’s comments, noting that the organization has also contacted the Ravens to offer a formal apology.

“We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

Ryan himself has also issued an apology for his comments.

“I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game,” said the longtime radio broadcaster. “Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

More background on Tim Ryan

The 52-year-old broadcaster and former linebacker has spent the majority of his professional career around football. Ryan played his college ball at USC where he was the school’s all-time leading tackler and was named a two-time All American in 1988 and 1989.

before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round (No. 61 overall) of the 1990 NFL Draft. He went on to play 58 games in the Windy City over four seasons before being forced to retire due to a career-ending neck injury.

Beginning in 2002, Ryan spent over a decade with FOX Sports as an NFL game analyst. In addition, he has also called Thursday Night Football games for Westwood One, select college games for Fox Network, and hosted a SiriusXM Satellite Radio show called “Movin’ The Chains.” In 2014, Ryan began his current position as the 49ers radio color analyst in 2014.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle story, Ryan is “known for his baritone voice and enthusiastic broadcasting” in the booth.

