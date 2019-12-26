Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion [LOOK]

One of the most recognizable power couples in professional sports got themselves a little something special ahead of the holidays: a $28 million mansion in Malibu, California.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former racing driver Danica Patrick appear to be taking their relationship to a new level after they quietly closed on a 4,636-square-foot mansion with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-bedroom guest house, according to Variety.

The same report stated property records revealed the all-cash deal closed back in November but added the couple has been living in the villa-styled home since the summer, during which they leased the property from singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and actress/wife Ayda Field. Deeds and documents suggest Rodgers may be the sole owner of the home from a legal standpoint.

Patrick, who has been retired from racing since May 2018, has hosted a few episodes of her Pretty Intense podcast at the home while Rodgers has obviously spent the majority of the last several months in Green Bay helping the Packers build toward a potential run in the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

Even if only in the offseason, it would be pretty easy to picture Rodgers living out in California. He grew up in the northern part of the state in Chico, attending Pleasant Valley High School before playing two collegiate seasons for Cal in Berkeley. Rodgers has also made multiple donations to help wildfire recovery efforts, including $1 million last November to help those displaced by the Camp Fire.

House Has Had Other Famous Residents in the Past

Some good follow-up reporting from Variety also found Rodgers and Patrick’s new house had some other famous residents since it was constructed in 1981.

Those looking through the gallery of pictures of the place might recognize it as the same one where Janet Jackson did her first on-camera interview with Robin Roberts after her brother Michael’s death in 2009. She never owned the property, though, and was leasing it at the time from former owner J. Blair Frank a well-known private equity expert.

Frank later sold the property to Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and his wife for $20 million, according to Business Insider. Sarandos has been a pioneering executive for the streaming company since long before its breakout success, joining up in 2000 and helping launch some of its first original programs, including the House of Cards starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

Danica Interviews Boyfriend on Latest Podcast

In the latest episode of her Pretty Intense podcast on Thursday, Patrick brought on her boyfriend for a one-on-one interview that revealed all sorts of fun and hilarious details about the Packers star quarterback. Something Rodgers said, though, fits the context the couple buying a house together and makes things seem like they are pretty great between the two of them.

“From an emotional standout, I think you’re a very steady person, so that’s been nice to have a steady energy,” Rodgers told her during the podcast. “You’re a peacemaker. Sometimes you fight for it, but you’re a peacemaker.”

