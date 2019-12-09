Aaron Rodgers Has Perfect Reaction to Redskins’ Plan to Pressure Him

Aaron Rodgers has been around in the NFL for far too long to let weekly comments from opponents influence his performance, but the star quarterback did admit Sunday after the Green Bay Packers’ win that he was aware of what the Washington Redskins had said coming into their showdown at Lambeau Field.

Starting linebacker Jon Bostic told The Washington Post the Redskins were planning to stop the Packers’ run game and pressure Rodgers to beat them with his arm, “putting the ball in the best player’s hands” and trying to make them “one dimensional.”

To that, Rodgers’ kept it short and sweet: “Bring it on.”

“They tried to stop the run, I guess,” Rodgers told reporters in Sunday’s postgame when asked if he thought the Redskins followed through on that promise, “but it wasn’t a loaded box I don’t think the entire day.”

The Packers (10-3) didn’t allow the Redskins (3-10) to contain their run game Sunday as Aaron Jones scampered for 134 yards and a touchdown while also leading the team in receptions with six for 58 yards. Rodgers also broke loose for a few necessary runs that included a 13-yard gain, but he conceded the passing game struggled to find a rhythm after success early on.

As far as Bostic’s comments, though, Rodgers said he is “too old” and couldn’t care less about any chatter or bulletin-board material once the game starts.

“I’ve been around for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I’ve seen a lot and heard a lot. That stuff means absolutely nothing once the game starts. … You’re waiting for a golden response from me, but look, I’ve played long enough, I know my responsibility. Guys want to make us pass? Sweet, let’s do it.”

Rodgers Doesn’t Care If Winning is Ugly

There are reasonable expectations when a division leader like the Packers matches up against a lowly bottom-dweller like the Redskins in their home stadium, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Green Bay’s performance Sunday missed the mark.

After two quick touchdowns from the Packers, the Redskins pulled within a score late in the second quarter and nearly got another opportunity to add points on the board when Rodgers fumbled with under a minute partway into Washington territory. An interception from Adrian Amos ultimately snuffed out their rally before halftime, but the Packers passing game mostly just did enough to get by in the second half.

“I think we’re just finding different ways to win,” Rodgers said Sunday. “It might be ugly at times to some folks, but we ran the ball today for 180 yards or so and got Aaron Jones going. Different teams have thrown different things at us and I just think we need to be a little more consistent at times. I don’t think we had the same type of flow after the first couple of drives with energy and just missed on a couple of things, so we’ve gotta clean some of that stuff, but I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl.”

Ugly offense or not, Rodgers said he expects the Packers to win games whenever their defense holds opponents to fewer than 20 points. In addition to Amos’ interception — only his second of the season after picking off his former Chicago Bears team in the season opener — Darnell Savage Jr. and Za’Darius Smith each forced fumbles.

Preston Smith, Kenny Clark and Amos each tallied a solo sack, while Clark split another with Kyler Fackrell as the Packers took down Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins four times total.

“We’ll find our rhythm,” Rodgers said. “I’m not worried about that on offense. We’re just got to keep getting the ball to our playmakers and figuring out what’s going to work that week and today it was getting the ball to Aaron in the run game.”

