Antonio Brown Goes Off on ‘Racist’ NFL, Calls Ben Roethlisberger ‘Loser’

Antonio Brown went on yet another Twitter rant Wednesday morning, and while the primary target of his ire remains the NFL, he also took the time to single out some current players whom he doesn’t think should be playing due to various allegations and arrests that occurred in their pasts.

Brown’s latest tirade directed at the NFL comes on the heels of the very broad and general apology he posted on Instagram last week directed at “anyone who I offended.” Brown clarified his apologies Wednesday weren’t directed at “the racist NFL,” but were to his family and friends:

That’s was the fam not the racist nfl https://t.co/VxG06N6LrD — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

The majority of Brown’s wrath was directed at his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown retweeted multiple fans who noted that Roethlisberger was also accused of rape, but that the accusations against the Steelers’ quarterback did not affect his playing time because he benefits from being a white player. “A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing,” Brown wrote in response.

big ben actually raped a woman and was alllowed to come back with a big contract extension. AB was accused with no evidence and it was never proven otherwise and he’s been black balled by the nfl and the white owners. somethings not quite white — 10-3 (@KcFansPathetic) December 11, 2019

Later, when a fan suggested that Roethlisberger had made Brown successful, AB noted that it was the other way around. “Check his stats before I came,” Brown wrote. “I was done with that loser long time ago.”

Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago https://t.co/Ya8cbA9WQH — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

This was not the first time Brown had harsh words for Roethlisberger. Earlier this year, Brown said he was “never friends” with Roethlisberger, and told his former quarterback to “shut up.” He also called Roethlisberger out for having “owner mentality.” But Roethlisberger wasn’t the only current player Brown singled out.

Brown also went after Oakland Raiders’ offensive lineman Richie Incognito. He retweeted an image of a mugshot taken of Incognito after he was accused of shooting up a funeral home that occurred in 2018.

But they let him play???? pic.twitter.com/bCicUrWbwN — TREY O FIVE TV (@TREYOFIVETV) December 11, 2019

Brown stands accused of sexual assault and rape by a woman named Britney Taylor, and the NFL is still actively investigating Taylor’s accusations.

While the accusations against him are serious and he deserves punishment, Brown does raise an interesting point about both Roethlisberger and Incognito. Roethlisberger had multiple rape allegations filed against him in 2008 and 2010, and neither of the accusations resulted in Roethlisberger being banned from the league.

In addition to the funeral home incident, Incognito was accused by former teammate Jonathan Martin of bullying in 2013 while both players were with the Miami Dolphins, and Incognito was also involved in an altercation in a public gym in 2018. The Raiders signed Incognito this offseason, and he is active on their current roster.

Brown later tweeted: “Innocent to proven guilty it’s been 3 months!” He also scoffed at the idea that playing in the XFL could be an option for him, saying “No way” to the idea:

Innocent to proven guilty it’s been 3 months ! — AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019

