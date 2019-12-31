Bears Injury Report: Star WR to Have Concerning Offseason Surgery

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy met with the media at Halas Hall Tuesday morning to discuss the team’s disappointing 2019 season.

Pace and Nagy fielded multiple questions about the team, most of which surrounded quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the team’s offensive failures in Nagy’s second season as head coach. While Pace and Nagy both publicly stuck by Trubisky, assuring everyone in the room and beyond that he was their starter in 2020, they also shared some news about the injuries of several star players, including tight end Trey Burton, offensive lineman Kyle Long and second-year wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Bears Injury Report: Surgery for Burton and Miller … Again

Pace told reporters that tight end Trey Burton, who was placed on the injured reserve list in the second half of the season, just had surgery on his hip. Burton had offseason surgery last offseason on his groin, and he never seemed fully ready to go in 2019.

Based on Pace’s comments today, the hope for the Bears is that Burton will be ready in time for training camp next year.

Trey Burton underwent surgery on his hip, Ryan Pace said. The Bears hope he will be ready for training camp. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 31, 2019

Bears GM Ryan Pace said three players needed surgery: Roquan Smith on his pec, Trey Burton on his hip and Anthony Miller on his left shoulder. They are still waiting to see if Mitch Trubisky will need surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder. — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) December 31, 2019

Perhaps more concerning for the Bears is Anthony Miller, who had surgery to repair his injured left shoulder last offseason. Miller injured the same shoulder while returning a kickoff in place of Cordarrelle Patterson, and Pace informed the media that team doctors have recommended another offseason surgery for Miller.