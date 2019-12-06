Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Sets Incredible NFL Record in Win vs Cowboys

The Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys in convincing fashion on Thursday Night Football, and Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was a huge reason why.

After an extremely slow and disappointing start, Trubisky and the Bears have come on lately, winning three in a row and four of their last five. Trubisky specifically has bore the brunt of criticism directed at the Bears and their offense, which has ranked in the bottom five in the league all season–even after their dominating 31-24 performance against Dallas.

The Bears have managed to turn it around offensively as of late, and their current hot streak has come at just the right time, as it has kept their (albeit sleight) playoff chances alive. As for, Trubisky he had the best game of his season against the Cowboys Thursday, and as it turns out, he set an incredibly unique NFL record.

Mitchell Trubisky Sets Incredible NFL Record Against Cowboys

Trubisky finished the night 23-31 for 244 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 115.5 rating. He also had the best rushing night of his 2019 season and the second-best rushing performance of his career, with 63 yards and a score on the ground. And as it turns out, Trubisky’s overall performance was a record-setting one.

According to Stats by Stats, Trubisky set a new NFL record by becoming the first quarterback in history to: Complete over 70% of his passes on 30 or more attempts, throw three touchdown passes, rush for 50+ yards, while also running for a touchdown–in the same game.

Tonight Mitchell Trubisky of the @ChicagoBears became the first QB in NFL history to … Complete 70.0+ pct of his passes on 30+ attempts

Throw 3+ TD passes

Rush for 50+ yards

Rush for a TD … all in the same game.#Bears100 — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 6, 2019

Trubisky also joined Drew Brees and Josh Allen as the only quarterbacks to have multiple games with 3+ touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown over the last two seasons. Trubisky also turned on the jets against Dallas, recording five rushes where he reached a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Mitchell Trubisky joins Drew Brees & Josh Allen as the only QB's to have multiple games with 3+ Pass TDs & 1+ Rush TD in a game in the last 2 seasons. According to @NextGenStats, Trubisky has 5 rushes where he reached a max speed of 15 MPH tonight (5 such rushes in Weeks 1-11) pic.twitter.com/3QvTjzWLz6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 6, 2019

Thursday night’s win was also encouraging for the Bears and their fans in that it was the second game in a row in which Trubisky saw his team fall behind early, before subsequently leading them downfield to take the lead again. He has been down, but he has not given up, and he could finally be growing into the quarterback the team traded up to draft second overall in 2017.

Trubisky’s 23 completions and 244 yards were the highest totals of his career against a top-10 defense, and he performed lights out in arguably his team’s biggest game of the year. Perhaps his biggest test will be yet to come, however, when the Bears travel to Lambeau Field to take on the NFC North-leading Packers Week 15. If he can continue on this hot streak, the Bears will have a very real chance to make things interesting in the NFC down the stretch.

READ NEXT: Bears Kyle Long Trolls Cowboys, Has Emotional Message for Bears Fans